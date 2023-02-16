LHC rejects Imran Khan’s bail request





An undated image of former Prime Minister and President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan. AFP

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday rejected Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan’s plea for protective bail in a terrorism case filed against him for alleged vandalism during the protests which erupted in Islamabad over his disqualification by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) last year in October after the ex-prime minister failed to appear in person before him.

The ousted prime minister, who was removed from office by a no-confidence decision, was charged with terrorism in October last year after the announcement of Toshakhana’s verdict by the ECP, sparking protests across the country .

FIR said PTI militants threw stones at police, FC and administration officials, injuring several people. He said protesters tried to ram their cars into police with intent to kill, set fire to trees in and around Faizabad and attempted to harm government property. The terrorism case was filed on behalf of the state at Islamabad police station in Sangjani.

Khan moves LHC for protection bond

Earlier today, Azhar Siddique Khans lawyer filed a plea with the LHC asking for a 15-day protection bond for his client. In his plea, the PTI leader said he respected the court, adding that he wanted to go to the courts in Islamabad but feared his arrest.

Doctors have recommended that he rest fully after a “failed assassination” attempt, according to the plea, urging the High Court to grant him a 15-day protective bond.

A two-member LHC bench headed by Judge Ali Baqar Najafi and including Shehbaz Rizvi heard the appeal.

During the proceedings, Khan’s attorney cited a few instances in which a protective bond was granted to the suspect in absentia.

You filed the plea to avoid possible arrest [of Khan]. We know the rule that appearance in person is mandatory for bail before arrest, Judge Najafi remarked.

It was not written in [Khans] medical report indicating that he cannot come in a wheelchair, he added. On this, the lawyer asked the court to grant him a period of consultation.

Judge Rizvi remarked that Khan should have appeared in court. Meanwhile, the court adjourned the hearing until 6 p.m.

Khan did not appear in court even after the break. At this, the court rejected Khan’s plea for a non-appearance protective bond.

According to the LHC order, when the hearing resumed, neither Khan nor his attorney were present in the courtroom.

LHC orders Khan to appear before it on February 20

In another case filed against the former prime minister for protests outside the ECP office, a one-member LHC bench ordered the PTI president to appear before it at 2 p.m. on February 20.

Khan had moved the High Court after an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad canceled his bail in the same case a day earlier for failure to appear.

Khan is out on medical bail after being injured in an assassination attempt in Wazirabad during a November 3 rally. Judge Tariq Saleem Sheikh heard the case.

During today’s proceedings, Barrister Siddique presented his power of attorney on behalf of Khan, who has been asked to appear in court in person today.

“A meeting with Imran Khan’s doctors is ongoing and the party has concerns about his safety,” the lawyer pleaded in court and asked for additional time.

“How much time do you need?” asked Judge Sheikh.

To this question, the attorney said they will do their best to ensure Khans is present within two hours.

After hearing this, the court adjourned the hearing until 12:30 p.m.

As the hearing resumed, the Siddics associate asked for more time. Consultations are still ongoing, we need more time, he pleaded with the court.

Meanwhile, the court adjourned the hearing until 2 p.m.

When the hearing resumed, Khan’s lawyer told the court that another bail plea had been filed. He also said they had met with the doctors and were ready to follow court orders.

The lawyer also told the court that the former prime minister’s doctor was also present in court.

However, Judge Sheikh said they did not want to hear from the doctor. Imran Khan is due to appear in court, he noted.

The attorney then asked the court to wait for the other bail plea that was filed.

No need to wait, present your arguments on the current petition, Judge Cheikh asked.

The lawyer then told the judge that he wanted to withdraw the pending motion.

To this, Judge Sheikh remarked that the problem is that there are different signs of Imran Khan on the affidavit and the power of attorney.

How can the signatures be different? asked the court.

Khan’s lawyer then asked the court to give him time to consider the case.

Someone attempted to commit fraud

You are watching it right now. Someone tried to commit fraud, I will send a contempt of court notice to you or Imran Khan, Judge Sheikh remarked. He added that he will not allow the petition to be withdrawn until the issue is resolved.

I will have to follow Imran Khan’s instructions on this, Siddique replied.

The court then took note of the various signatures and adjourned the hearing until 6:30 p.m.

As the hearing resumed after the fourth adjournment, counsel for PTI again asked for time. Thereupon, the court adjourned the hearing until February 20.

