Football-Indonesia chooses a minister as head of football | The mighty 790 KFGO





JAKARTA (Reuters) The Indonesian Football Association (PSSI) on Thursday chose Erick Thohir, senior cabinet minister and former Inter Milan chairman, as its new chief, months after suffering one of the stadium rushes the deadliest in the world. The October disaster at Kanjuruhan Stadium in Malang, East Java, killed 135 people and sparked widespread concerns about safety standards. An investigation concluded that the excessive and indiscriminate use of tear gas was the main cause. Indonesian football has been blighted by match-fixing scandals and crowd troubles and Erick, who has served as minister of public enterprises since 2019, will be tasked with working with world governing body FIFA to improve security and ensure proper progress of the Under-20 World Cup. Cut in May. In an Instagram post, he said Indonesia should have safe and fun football matches. We have to make sure our sport is clean and triumphant, said Erick, who was majority owner of Inters and currently joint majority shareholder of English third-tier side Oxford United. After the announcement, local media quoted President Joko Widodo as saying he hoped the new PSSI chief would totally reform Indonesian football. Football analyst Tommy Welly said Ericks’ selection could, however, raise concerns about potential conflicts of interest, given his role at the firm. Indonesia has a history of run-ins with FIFA over its governance, which included a one-year suspension in 2015. FIFA’s statutes allow for sanctions against a member federation if it comes under the influence of a third party, even if it was not responsible for it. (Reporting by Stanley Widianto; Additional reporting by Ananda Teresia; Editing by Martin Petty)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://kfgo.com/2023/02/16/soccer-indonesia-picks-cabinet-minister-as-football-chief/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos