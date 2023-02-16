Imran Khan calls for investigation against ex-Pak army chief in letter to president





Citing the Constitution of Pakistan, Imran Khan reminded the President of his constitutional duty as President and Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces to take immediate action and initiate an investigation.

The cracks between Imran Khan and the retired general’s relationship emerged after the PTI governments were ousted last April (File)

By India Today Web Desk: Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan today called on the country’s President, Arif Alvi, to initiate an immediate investigation against General Qamar Javed Bajwa (Retired) for repeatedly raping his oath of office as head of the Pakistani army, Dawn reported. This is the latest episode in the long-running hostility between Imran Khan and Gen Bajwa (retired). The cracks in their relationship emerged after the governments ousted the PTI in April last year.

Citing Pakistan’s constitution, Khan reminded Alvi that it was his constitutional duty as president and supreme commander of the armed forces to take immediate action and initiate an investigation.

In his letter, Khan listed four ways the former army chief allegedly violated the constitution by referring to alleged remarks by former army chiefs – published in a column by journalist Javed Chaudhry – as proof of his claim. .

The letter was posted by Shireen Mazari, leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI), on her Twitter account.

Letter from PTI Chairman Imran Khan to the President of Pakistan and Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, Dr. Arif Alvi, asking him to initiate an investigation into the actions, claims and self-proclaimed statements of General retd Bajwa. pic.twitter.com/0MgMwsaBEW Shireen Mazari (@ShireenMazari1) February 16, 2023

Khan, in his letter, said that General Bajwa (ret’d) admitted to journalist Javed Chaudhry that we consider Imran Khan dangerous for the country if he continues to stay in power.

He added that it would be essential to check with General Bajwa (retired) that he was calling us. The former prime minister asked: Who gave him the power to decide that an elected prime minister was supposed to be a danger to the country if he continued to stay in power?

Only the people, through elections, can decide who they want to elect as prime minister. To take such a right on himself is in clear violation of his oath as set forth in Article 244 of the Third Schedule of the Constitution, the PTI leader asserted.

Imran then listed General Bajwas’ alleged admission that he was successful in getting the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) case against Shaukat Tarin dismissed.

He claimed that this revealed that the NAB was under the control of the former army chiefs, which was again a clear violation of the constitutional oath because the army itself is a department under the Ministry of Defense and that official civilian autonomous institutions (NABs) are not under (under) military control.

Khan also mentioned a YouTube video by journalist Aftab Iqbal and said that according to Iqbal, General Bajwa told him (Iqbal) in a conversation that he had recordings of former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s conversations with him.

Calling this a grave violation of the oath of former army chiefs as well as his own basic human rights, Khan asked: The question is why and under what authorization did General Bajwa record confidential conversations?

Imran Khan has written about his visit to Russia in February last year, which was made controversial by its timing. Russia had just invaded Ukraine at that time.

He said General Bajwa (Retired) again committed a serious breach of his oath by publicly opposing the then government’s policy of maintaining neutrality in the Russian-Ukrainian war.

In his last public address as head of Pakistan’s army in November, General Bajwa (retired) acknowledged that the army had unconstitutionally interfered in politics for seven decades.

He said that military interference in the political sphere continued until February 2021, after which the military deliberated thoroughly on the matter and decided to stay away.

Posted on:

February 16, 2023

