NATO pledges to help Turkey with earthquake; calls for Finland, Sweden DW 16/02/2023





NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said in Turkey on Thursday that the military alliance would send “tens of thousands of tents” to the country as authorities rush to offer shelter to people left homeless after the quake of major land last week. “In these difficult times, NATO stands with Turkey,” Stoltenberg said in talks with Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu. “This is the deadliest natural disaster on alliance territory since the creation of NATO,” he said, adding that NATO would use its “strategic airlift capabilities” to deliver aid more quickly. In Turkey alone, more than 50,000 buildings were destroyed or badly damaged in 11 provinces by the earthquake. Stoltenberg will also visit quake-affected areas during his trip. Turkey, Syria: aid moves to survivors To view this video, please enable JavaScript and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video “The time has come to ratify both Finland and Sweden” But Stoltenberg also reiterated his call for Turkey to endorse Finland’s and Sweden’s bids for NATO membership. The two Nordic countries, neutral throughout the Cold War, sought membership following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. “I continue to believe that the time has come to ratify both Finland and Sweden,” Stoltenberg said. All legislatures of current NATO members must ratify the entry of any potential new member. So far, only Turkey and Hungary, arguably the two NATO members still seeking to maintain more cordial relations with Moscow since Russia invaded Ukraine, have failed to do so. Hungary has parliamentary votes on the issue scheduled for March. Turkey resisted offers from Finland and Sweden from the start, accusing the two countries of harboring people it considers terrorists, usually Kurds or supporters of Fethullah Gulen, a cleric and former living ally. in the United States, which President Recep Tayyip Erdogan now accuses of orchestrating a failed 2016 coup attempt. But Turkey’s objection to Sweden’s candidacy, in particular, has grown more vocal in recent weeks. It follows a pair of public protests in Sweden, the first by Kurdish activists and the second by far-right activists involving the burning of an effigy of Erdogan and then copies of the Koran. NATO countries have pressured Ankara to reconsider its position. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, for example, made similar calls this week during a visit to Finland and then Sweden. Turkey again suggests it could first endorse Finland Since finding new reasons to oppose Sweden’s candidacy, Turkey has suggested that it might be more willing to first approve Finland’s membership separately, and its minister for Foreign Affairs repeated that idea on Thursday. “We could assess Finland’s NATO membership process separately from Sweden,” Mevlut Cavusoglu said at a joint press conference with Stoltenberg. “Turkey’s position on both countries has been clear and unambiguous from the start.” Stoltenberg sought both to emphasize that in his view the two offers were ripe for approval and to hint that running the two countries separately might prove an option. “Both can be ratified now,” Stoltenberg said. “But the main problem is not that they are ratified together. The main problem is that they are ratified as soon as possible.” Stoltenberg will meet with President Erdogan later Thursday in Ankara. msh/fb (AFP, dpa, Reuters)

