Prime Minister Modi inaugurates Aadi Mahotsav Tribal Festival and says Adivasis welfare is personal to me

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated TRIFED on Thursday Aadi Mahotsav tribal festival in New Delhi, saying that bringing India’s diverse tribal cultures together in an event like this takes unity in diversity to new heights.

Opening the nearly two-week showcase and exhibition of tribal artifacts, handicrafts, looms and other products at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, the Prime Minister first paid floral tributes to a statue of tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda with Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda, before strolling through the stalls set up by more than 1,000 tribal craftsmen and artisans, from across the country.

On stage, while addressing the crowd, Mr Modi said the welfare of the Adivasis was personal to him. When I was in politics and I was just an employee of an organization, I used to go to Adivasis in many states across the country. Across the country, I have spent weeks with Adivasi communities and families. I have seen your traditions up close, experienced them and learned a lot from them as well, the Prime Minister said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda during the inauguration of Aadi Mahotsav. | Photo credit: special arrangement

Today, India takes to some of the biggest stages in the world and proudly showcases the Adivasi culture as a solution to global issues like climate change and global warming. When people talk about sustainable development, we can proudly say that the world has a lot to learn from the Adivasis, the Prime Minister added, saying the country is now reaching new heights of progress by prioritizing the development of some of the sections disadvantaged in society.

The Prime Minister has asked all residents of the National Capital Region in Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to come in large numbers to the tribal festival and buy as many different tribal artefacts and products as possible to encourage artisans and artisans. I urge you to come and see what forces in the most remote parts of the country are shaping the future of the country, he said.

Mr Modi explained how his government’s policies had benefited tribal communities over the past eight or nine years, mentioning the creation of more than 3,000 Van Dhan Vikas Kendras80 lakh self-help groups, the increased budget for tribal welfare over the years, the boost to Eklavya model boarding schools for tribal children, and an increase in the number of forest products that the government purchased at the cost of minimum support (MSP).

The government is marching to reach those thought to be inaccessible and living in the most remote parts of the country. For those who thought they were on the fringes, this government is bringing them into the mainstream, the prime minister said, also taking the opportunity to slam previous governments.

Science Education for Adivasis

Today, the demand for Indian tribal products is increasing. We export to foreign countries. And among these are bamboo products, the demand for which is also on the rise. You must remember that under the previous government, the cutting and use of bamboo was prohibited by law. We have categorized bamboo as grass and removed all such bans, Mr Modi said.

He added that in Gujarat, before his government took power, previous governments did not prioritize science education for tribal children in the tribal belt of states. Just think if Adivasis couldn’t study science, how would they become doctors and engineers, the prime minister asked, before adding that it was his government that made it a priority.

Prime Minister Modi has paid a floral tribute to tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda. | Photo credit: special arrangement

Providing education to Adivasi children, wherever they are in the country, is my priority, the Prime Minister said before quoting the budget announcement to hire nearly 40,000 staff for EMRS across the country. country. He also added that as the language barrier is a problem for tribal children, his government’s new education policy has addressed this issue and enabled them to learn in their mother tongue.

Mr Modi also said: Villages that were once linked to separatism and extremism are now connected to 4G. Young people, who used to be dragged into divisive efforts, are now accessing the internet and are part of the mainstream. It’s the flow of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas And Everybody pray that reaches every citizen in remote parts of the country. It’s the sound of the confluence of Go And Aadhunikta (modernity), on which will stand the slender edifice of New India.

Before addressing the gathering, which included EMRS students from across the country, the Prime Minister received a shawl from a Ladakhi weaver, a palm leaf painting of Krishna’s journey since birth by an award-winning artist from a national prize based in Odisha, and millet-based food products in Meghalaya.

The Prime Minister, Mr Munda, MoS Tribal Affairs Renuka Singh Saruta, Bishweswar Tudu and other dignitaries on stage were also treated to performances of tribal dance forms such as Purulia Chhau from West Bengal, Baguramba from Assam, Panthi from Chhattisgarh, Tamang Selo from Sikkim, Gusadi from Telangana and many more.

During his visit to the stalls set up at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, the Prime Minister often stopped at certain stalls, including some of Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTG), to inquire about their products, their manufacture and of their importance. Some booth workers also gave her shawls, scarves and jackets during the visit.

Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda said the Aadi Mahotsav The event was a representation of the progress of the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi and thanked him on behalf of more than 10 crores of the country’s tribal population.