Politics
Afternoon Brief: Imran Khan’s Gaffe on Pakistani Ghee Prices Amid Inflation | Latest India News
Here’s today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other updates from the Hindustan Times.
Hyperbole a lot? Imran Khan says ghee in Pakistan costs 600 billion PKR/kg
Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has addressed the nation amid the current economic crisis in the country. But what caught the attention of locals was his gaffe which was widely shared on social media. Learn more
ICC issues clarification on India’s ‘erroneous’ listing as No.1 Test team following huge blunder
The International Cricket Council has corrected the error on its part of erroneously making India the No. 1-ranked Test team on Wednesday. Confusion reigned supreme when the official ICC website showed India as the world’s No. 1 test on their official ranking list, but had no mention of it in their post. Learn more
Sachin Tendulkar shares an adorable video of him playing with his dogs. Show
Dogs have the ability to melt anyone’s heart. We love to play and spend time with them. And they never fail to make us smile. Recently, master blaster Sachin Tendulkar shared an adorable video of him playing with his dogs, and this clip is sure to brighten your day. Learn more
Suriya meets Sachin Tendulkar in Mumbai, says respect and love
Actor Suriya took to Instagram on Thursday to share a photo with Indian cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar. He did not reveal where or how he met him. Suriya has been making a lot of trips to Mumbai lately as his wife and children Jyotika have shifted their base to the city. Learn more
Perfume Day 2023: Here’s how aromatic candles can help plan a romantic date
Every mood, every space and every special occasion in your life requires a unique fragrance that resonates with the essence of its surroundings and studies have shown that fragrances act as powerful mood softeners and as Fragrance Day is fast approaching. No, we decided to let you in on a secret of how aromatic candles can help plan a romantic date. Learn more
Signs of a toxic relationship
Here are some signs of a toxic relationship. Learn more
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
|
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
