Biden to speak with Xi to shed light on spy balloon incident





US President Joe Biden plans to speak with Xi Jinping, his Chinese counterpart, to shed light on the situation regarding the alleged Chinese spy balloon that was shot down off South Carolina two weeks ago. Biden said he ordered a US fighter jet to fire the balloon, which flew over North America for eight days, in a way that did no harm to civilians while sending a strong message to China. We shot him down, sending a clear message … that violating our sovereignty is unacceptable, Biden said Thursday in brief remarks that followed days of criticism from Republicans of his relative silence on the issue. I expect to speak with President Xi and hope to get to the bottom of this. But I don’t apologize for taking that ball away. Speaking of the three other objects the US military shot down last week over Alaska on Friday, the Yukon on Saturday and Lake Huron on Sunday, Biden said there was no indication of a connection to China. Our military and the Canadian military are trying to recover the debris so that we can learn more about these three objects. We don’t yet know exactly what these three objects were, but nothing so far suggests that they were linked to China’s spy balloon program or that they were surveillance vehicles from another country, he said. he added. Biden said the current assessment by US intelligence officials was that the three objects were likely balloons operated by private companies, hobby groups or institutions conducting scientific research. The shooting down of the three unidentified flying objects had sparked conspiracy theories, prompting the White House to point out this week that there was no evidence of involvement by alien or aliens. The appearance of the Chinese balloon which Beijing said was a weather research craft that veered off course due to high winds and its downing sparked a new crisis in US-China relations, which were already in their worst condition in more than four decades. Recommended Earlier this month, Secretary of State Antony Blinken canceled a planned visit to China on short notice to protest the appearance of the balloon. Blinken is now trying to arrange a meeting with senior Chinese foreign policy official Wang Yi at the Munich security conference this weekend. But two people familiar with the talks said Wang has yet to agree to such a meeting. The US State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment. In his remarks, Biden said the United States had no evidence that there was a sudden increase in the number of objects flying over North American skies. He said the rise was likely related to changes in radar systems. We were seeing more of them now, in part because of the steps we took to… reduce our radars. Follow Demetrius of Sevastopol on Twitter

