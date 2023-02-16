Imran Khan calls for investigation against former Pakistani army chief general Bajwa for violating his oath of office





Former Prime Minister Imran Khan has urged President Dr Arif Alvi to order an investigation against former Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa, accused of breaching his oath in interfering in politics and controlling the country’s anti-corruption body, among other things.

In a letter written to the president on February 14, the former prime minister and head of the PTI asked the president, being the supreme commander of the armed forces, to open an investigation against the former military czar for admitting that he considered the ex-prime minister ‘dangerous for the country’ and recordings of his confidential conversations.

The head of the PTI, while referring to a column by journalist Javed Chaudhry and a video diary by TV host Aftab Iqbal, implied that the revelations made in the two articles clearly show that the former head of the army violated its oath and an investigation could prove the same. .

Imran also questioned General Bajwa’s role in running the National Accountability Board (NAB), saying that “the military itself is a department under the Ministry of Defense and the official self-governing civilian institutions do not come under not military control”.

The opposition at the time accused the NAB of committing acts of political victimization under the guise of ‘responsibility’, but the former prime minister has now alleged that it was the army chief who controlled the NAB. Additionally, in 2020, the PTI government proudly took credit for NAB’s performance as it included it in its two-year performance report.

In the letter, Imran informed the president that some “very disturbing information” has now fallen into the public domain, which clearly shows that General Bajwa, as COAS, has repeatedly violated his oath of office. “In view of the violations identified below,” Imran said, “I would ask you, as the supreme commander of the armed forces, to initiate an immediate investigation against him.”

Afterwards, Imran said that Bajwa admitted to journalist Javed Chaudhry that “we” (and it would be essential to know from him who the “we” referred to) considered Imran dangerous to the country if he continued to stay. in power.

“The question is who gave him the power to decide that an elected prime minister was supposed to be a ‘danger to the country if he continued to stay in power,’ Imran questioned. “Only the people , through elections, can decide whoever he wants. wanting to elect Prime Minister”, he added, “to claim such a right for himself is in flagrant violation of his oath, as stated in article 244 of the third schedule of the constitution”.

Furthermore, Imran argued that regardless of the merits of Bajwa’s claims in this case, he also admitted that “he was successful in getting the NAB case against Shaukat Tarin dismissed, revealing that NAB was under his control”. Again, Imran pointed out that this is a clear violation of the constitutional oath, as the army is a department under the Ministry of Defense and official self-governing civilian institutions are not under the control of the army. .

Moreover, Imran, while referring to Aftab Iqbal’s vlog, said that General Bajwa told Iqbal in a conversation that he had recordings of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s conversations with him. “This is again a grave violation of his oath and a violation of basic human rights,” Imran told the president, “the question is why and under what authorization did General Bajwa record confidential conversations?

Moreover, Imran continued, “another grave violation of his oath was committed when General Bajwa publicly opposed the then government’s policy of maintaining neutrality in the Russian-Ukrainian war”. Imran recalled that Bajwa did so at an international conference in Islamabad on April 2, 2022 – the Islamabad Security Conference.

Imran pointed out that the policy of the government was established after developing a consensus of all stakeholders, including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and retired diplomats who had the relevant experience and were specialists in the field.

Finally, Imran argued that Chapter II of the Constitution describes the mandate of the Armed Forces and specifically refers to Articles 243 (Command of the Armed Forces) and 244 (Oath of the Armed Forces).

Therefore, he urged, “it is your constitutional duty as President and Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces to take immediate action and initiate an investigation to establish whether such serious violations of the constitution and the oath of office under the constitution took place.”

Although the letter was written on February 14, the presidency official said no action had been taken so far and details would be shared with the media when action took place.

