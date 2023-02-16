Politics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi asks for Israel’s help to win elections: Congress makes serious accusations | India News
NEW DELHI: Continuing its tirade against the BJP-led NDA government in the Centre, the main opposition Congress party on Thursday brought serious charges against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Congress accused the prime minister of seeking help from Israeli agencies to win the country’s elections and stay in power. Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters in Delhi, Congress spokespersons Pawan Khera and Supriya Shrinate claimed that Prime Minister Modi was playing with democracy, influencing elections in the country with the assistance from Israeli agencies.
Congress leaders have alleged that democracy is in danger in India as the prime minister is conspiring against the country by colluding with foreign military agencies. The congressional leaders’ allegation is based on an investigative report published by a consortium of international journalists.
Shrinate went on to say that a group of international journalists claimed that Israeli entrepreneurs had influenced several elections around the world. Their main tactic is to spread lies. Traces of these agencies working secretly have also been found in India, she said. This cannot happen without the government’s consent, she said, adding that their method of spreading propaganda and lies matches that of the BJP’s IT cell.
Congress has also accused the Modi government of associating with the Israeli Jorge team led by Tal Hanan, a 50-year-old former Israeli special forces agent who works privately under the pseudonym Jorge. The party alleged that the Israeli team was behind fake social media campaigns in countries including the UK, US, Canada, Germany, Switzerland, Mexico, Senegal, India and the United Arab Emirates.
Shrinate further alleged that the Israeli team is responsible for spreading fake news and disinformation on widely used platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Linkedin and Gmail and alleged that the BJP’s IT cell mirrored the modus operandi of the Jorge team.
This government is notorious for playing with big data to its advantage, Shrinate added. She also accused Prime Minister Modi of having over 60% fake followers on social media platforms and claimed that over 18,000 fake accounts on Twitter further amplify fabricated information for the BJP.
Referring to Rahul Gandhis recently concluded Bharat Jodo Yatra, Congress Spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said that when the yatra was in progress, the BJP’s IT cell spread a lie that the girl who started the slogans of Pakistan Zindabad had met Rahul Gandhi. Similarly, a statement by Rahul Gandhi was also wrongly linked to the Udaipur massacre by the BJP’s IT cell.
Congress spokespersons further alleged that the BJP’s grand demands on Nagaland’s development fell far short of the reality on the ground and that the northeastern state was still struggling with widespread unemployment and a lack of good roads, electricity and water supply. Two major cities in the state, Dimapur and Kohima, are still struggling with erratic electricity, poor water supply and bad roads, due to which the situation in other cities in the state is even worse and the young people do not have jobs, they said.
Attacking the Modi government for failing to respond to Gautam Adani-related questions following the Hindenburg report, Congress leaders urged political parties to unite to dismantle the BJP’s fake news ecosystem, saying misinformation is strategically linked to the electoral process.
