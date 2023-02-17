Imran Khan approaches Pak Prez Alvi to demand an investigation against former army chief Gen Bajwa for conduct violation by recording his conversation





Islamabad, Feb 16 (PTI) Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has approached President Arif Alvi and demanded an investigation against former army chief General (ret’d) Qamar Javed Bajwa for repeatedly raping the terms of his oath, including secretly recording conversations with him during his prime. In a letter to President Alvi dated February 14, Khan called for strict action against Bajwa for violations he committed while serving as Pakistani army chief. According to the contents of the letter shared by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, the former prime minister demanded an investigation against Bajwa on four counts. The main grievance was based on Bajwas’ alleged remarks published February 9 in an Urdu column by columnist Javed Chaudhry. In the letter, Khan wrote that Chaudhry in his column mentioned that the retired general admitted that we considered Imran Khan dangerous for the country continued to stay in power and urged Alvi to sound out Bajwa whom he called us. Who gave him (Bajwa) the power to decide that an elected prime minister (Khan) was supposed to be a danger to the country if he continued to stay in power, Khan asked, adding that it was a flagrant violation of the Bajwa oath as enshrined in Article 244 of the Third Schedule of the Pakistani Constitution. According to the oath, officers of the armed forces are not allowed to interfere in politics. Khan wrote that Bajwa also admitted that he interfered in the affairs of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), the national anti-corruption watchdog, to clear former finance minister Shaukat Tarin of charges of sleaze. Khan claimed the admission was also a clear violation of the constitutional oath as the military itself is a department under the Ministry of Defense and the Official Civilian Autonomous Institutions (NABs) do not come [under] military control. The former prime minister wrote that another journalist, Aftab Iqbal, claimed in a YouTube vlog that General Bajwa told him (Iqbal) in a conversation that he had recordings of Imran Khans conversations with him. The question is why and under what authorization did General Bajwa record confidential conversations? Khan demanded and called the act a serious breach of his oath. Khan also alleged that Bajwa at a seminar condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine by violating the national policy of neutrality in the conflict. Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces to open an immediate investigation against him, he urged the President. Referring to Articles 243 and 244 of the Constitution, Khan reminded Alvi that it was his “constitutional duty” to take immediate action against Bajwa by creating an inquiry to “establish whether such serious violations of the Constitution and the oath of office under the Constitution have taken place”. Relations between Khan and Bajwa soured to a new low after the former repeatedly accused Bajwa of orchestrating his ousting last April and the latter began revealing his side of the story while meeting with reporters. selected. According to Chaudhry, he had asked the former army chief, why did you overthrow Imran Government of Khans?, and Bajwa allegedly replied: We did not overthrow his government. Our only crime was not to have saved his government. Imran wanted us to step in and save his government. In the letter, he further quoted Bajwa saying, “Our reading was that these people were dangerous to the country. If they stay, the country will not stay. – vote of confidence on April 9, 2022. Initially, he accused an American plot to dislodge him, but later he turned his guns against Bajwa. Separately in a meeting with foreign journalists at his residence in Lahore, Khan said the military establishment appears to be “The military establishment is not neutral,” he said. He said General Bajwa had imposed “looters and criminals” on the country which made people’s lives miserable. “Pakistan is plunging into financial crisis and more chaos like Sri Lanka. Pakistan could face a situation similar to 1971 (when the country collapsed),” he warned, referring to the creation of Bangladesh. said this means the country has already reached the level of Sri Lanka which is experiencing its worst economic crisis.

