Modis’ three-pronged strategy to counter aggressive China | Latest India News

Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ decisions to raise seven more ITBP battalions, launch a vibrant village project and clean up the Shinkun La tunnel are a three-pronged action to bolster Indian defenses along the LAC and counter the president’s policy Xi Jinpings in Tibet.

The three decisions made by Prime Minister Modi are interconnected and constitute a three-tier border security response organized by the PLA in the Western Theater Command in Tibet and Xinjiang. Just as China has developed border villages with border guards, district police and a reserve PLA in deep areas, the decision to raise seven ITBP battalions (8400 or so) means that India will also have a three tier arrangement on the LAC like the line of credit with Pakistan with BSF forming the front line. As part of the one border one force policy, the 3488km LAC will now have some 56 battalions deployed against China as a border force supported by local Indian Army formations and then the reserve of the army. This means excluding eight ITBP battalions deployed in anti-naxal duties and as part of the force rotation exercise, the border force will focus only on the LAC, as this is the fundamental objective for which the force of mountain was created in the first place. The ITBP is a specialized mountain force deployed to border states at elevations above 12,000 feet and sub-zero temperatures. And since the recruitment of the additional battalions will take place across India including the border states of Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Ladakh UT, it will inspire local youths to stay in their villages rather than move to big cities. looking for jobs.

The newly raised battalions will be responsible for 47 border posts, with one in Ladakh, another in Uttarakhand and the rest in the sensitive area of ​​Arunachal Pradesh. A sector headquarters will be established in Arunachal Pradesh headed by a DIG-ranking officer and new transit camps will be established at rarefied heights to supply food, oil, arms and ammunition to manned border posts.

In conjunction with this raising of ITBP battalions to fill security gaps at the Arunachal Pradesh border is the 4,800 crore Vibrant Village Scheme, which will fund nearly 2,500 Crores to provide last mile connectivity to border villages for youth to gain gainful employment through tourism and trade. This move by Prime Minister Modi is groundbreaking, as national security planners have seen young people leaving border villages and coming to cities to find jobs, weakening the LAC’s first line of defence.

The third decision that will strengthen the LAC and Actual Ground Position Line (AGPL) border defense with Pakistan in the Siachen Glacier and beyond is the decision to have an all-weather connectivity axis of Himachal Pradesh to Ladakh via the Manali-Atal tunnel- Darcha-Shinkun La-Padum-Nimu tunnel axis. This road and tunnel flanked by Zanskar to the west and the Himalayas to the east cannot be targeted by enemy artillery or rockets and will become the main supply route for the Indian army to deploy on both borders. The next step for the government would be to clear the 12 kilometer tunnel under Saser La in the northern sub-sector to gain alternative road connectivity to Daulet Beg Oldi if the existing Darbuk-Shyok-DBO road comes under PLA fire. in the worst case. script. The new tunnels at Se La, Nechiphu in the Tawang sector and the sanctioned ones in the Ladakh sector will not only project the dominance of the Indian Army but also allow for faster deployment of the counter in the worst case scenario. Prime Minister Modis’ decisions are a stark departure from a century ago, when border roads were not encouraged for fear the Chinese military would enter. The decision to improve the border road infrastructure was taken by the Atal Behari Vajpayee government despite reservations from the Indian Army.