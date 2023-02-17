Politics
Long-awaited Heavy CCP Document Reveals Xi Jinping’s Hidden Concerns | CCP | No. 1 Central Committee Document | Xi Jinping | Food crisis | Food prices
Document No. 1 of the Communist Party of China Central Committee was long overdue and was finally released by Xinhua News Agency on Feb. 13. The document mentions food security six times, emphasizing ensuring that national grain production remains above 1.3 trillion catties. .
The national auto-media account “Mr. Middle Class” reported that this year’s No. 1 document is long overdue and the issues discussed are not trivial. Among them, the food issue ranks first, not only related to food rations, but also affects food prices. The key inflation factor is that food security this year is not optimistic. I didn’t expect there to be two black swan incidents. One is the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. , world food prices will continue to rise; the second is the vinyl chloride leak in Ohio, USA. Ohio is a major corn and soybean producing state, but there is no assessment report on the impact of this incident on local agriculture and for how long. If severe, it could also affect global food prices.
The article said that with the addition of various factors, this year’s food security and inflationary pressures are still not weak. Whether this will affect residents’ dining tables remains to be seen in the future.
David Laborde, a researcher at the International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI), once told the South China Morning Post in Hong Kong that “Rising food prices have little impact on rich countries, but is a big problem for poor countries and can cause political problems”. troubles. .
Free Asia noticed that in this document n°1, “food safety” was mentioned 6 times. For example, “resolutely ensure food security”, “strengthen the foundations of food security comprehensively”, “promote the establishment of food security law”, etc. 1 Central Document” in 2020 only mentioned “Food Security”, 4 times in 2021, 5 times in 2022, and increased to 6 times this year.
This may reflect the increasingly serious food problem in China. In particular, the three-year zero shutdown affected farmers from farming to harvesting and selling. In November last year, there were reports in China that because the lockdown was affecting the export of vegetables and the new planting season was imminent, farmers in Henan, Gansu, Shandong and Hebei had to use bulldozers to level the vegetables in their fields to free up land for planting. A wave of harvests.
For example, this season in Ruzhou, Henan Province, a total of 3.5 million kilograms of green onions, nearly 1 million kilograms of spinach and 191 million kilograms of Shandong Chinese cabbage were harvested. . It cannot be sold on the road.
All of this threatens China’s food security. Regarding the Document No. 1 of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, someone on Twitter clearly warned that famine may soon come and that compatriots inside the wall must prepare more food and materials!
Similar warnings have been circulating for several years.
For example, Radio Free Asia’s “Shocking” column analyzed in 2020 that behind the Chinese food crisis is the CCP’s foreign exchange reserve crisis, i.e. behind the food shortage is the dollar shortage. . With the reserves depleted, there is no way to buy enough grain on the international market.
This analysis pointed out that it seems that Xi Jinping started abandoning wolf warrior diplomacy at this time because the national treasure was dry and the national strength was exposed. If the US chooses to continue attacking and surrounding the CCP from all directions, how long can Xi Jinping’s Chinese dream of ruling for life?
In 2021, The Epoch Times Finance and Business column also published an article saying that in 1958, Mao Zedong worriedly asked visiting Khrushchev, what should we do if China had too much food? But then the lie of ten thousand cats per mu was broken and China entered a period of severe food shortage. There is precedent for the CCP to deceive people on the food issue. As early as 2019, Yuan Longping, a well-known Chinese hybrid rice expert, once said in an interview with state media that Chinese grain is not enough to eat and other countries will be in trouble if they don’t sell it. , and the Chinese people will be hungry. Said, I’m afraid it’s a rainy day, so be prepared.
