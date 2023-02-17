Media covering the devastating earthquake in Turkey report the restrictions

Journalists covering the devastating earthquake that struck Turkey said they were harassed, detained or obstructed in their work.

As the combined death toll from the powerful earthquake that struck cities in Turkey and northern Syria rose to more than 41,000, media rights organizations called on Turkish authorities to ensure that that journalists be allowed to report freely.

THE New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists documented at least four journalists who were detained, three who were called in for questioning by police, and six others who said they were harassed or otherwise prevented from reporting.

Access to social media was also initially restricted and police in the first days of the disaster arrested more than a dozen people for their social media posts.

Turkey’s communications directorate denied to VOA that the media faced obstacles in covering the humanitarian catastrophe.

We reject claims that journalists are being investigated or detained for their coverage, read an emailed comment attributed to a senior Turkish official.

Journalists from more than fifty countries, including more than a thousand visiting journalists, worked at Trkiye unhindered, according to the email, using the Erdogan government’s preferred spelling for Turkey.

Journalists accused of ‘causing animosity’

CPJ, however, has reported instances of local journalists being questioned or investigated for allegedly inciting animosity and hatred or spreading false information.

In some cases, journalists had interviewed people who were critical of the government’s response to the disaster or had attempted to film survivors.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan last week slammed criticism of Ankara’s response to the earthquake as fake news and distortion.





In an interview with VOA, CPJ Turkey representative Ozgur Ogret said the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) appears to be trying to control the narrative.

One of the immutable policies of the AKP government is to control the current debate or agenda in the country, Ogret said. We have seen that this reflex is also present in the earthquake. In devastated cities, it is unusual for security forces to worry about whether or not the government or state is being hired while people are struggling.

Watchdog sees signs of media control attempts

Media watchdog Reporters Without Borders (RSF) has also seen signs that authorities are trying to control journalism on the ground, its representative in Turkey, Erol Onderoglu, said.

First, we observe that a very heavy and very strong earthquake caught both the citizens and the state off guard, he told VOA. However, we are aware that representatives of the media or public institutions undertake a task with great difficulty.

Onderoglu said RSF has observed an increase in attempts to interfere with international media broadcasts, physical attacks on journalists or efforts to keep the media at bay due to a lack of accreditation.

While some cases involve residents, RSF has also witnessed incidents involving local police, broadcasting regulator RTK and other public institutions, Onderoglu said.





All of these interventions are now reaching a point where they are intolerable, he said.

We clearly see issues such as restricting critical view, deferring criticism and threatening journalists, he said. No one is in charge of shaping the editorial vision of journalists. They have no such right.

RSF and CPJ have called on Turkish authorities to allow the media to report without fear of harassment or legal action.

Access and accreditation issues

Mucahit Ceylan, president of the Southeast Journalists Association, told VOA that some journalists faced access and accreditation issues when covering some of the hardest-hit areas.

Ceylan, who covered the rescue efforts for The Associated Press, said he had no problem working in Pazarck and Gaziantep, but he and others encountered problems in Diyarbakr, where many media internationals come together.

Journalists are given temporary accreditation badges and must show them at each section of rubble, Ceylan said. But in some cases, journalists are turned back.

You want to shoot in the wreckage; [police] said there was a ban on shooting, Ceylan said, adding that when this happens he explains that the media is performing a public duty.

The journalist said that when he called the governor’s press relations officer in Diyarbakir to raise the matter, he was told that no such ban was in place and that the office would look into it. the question.

In addition to the death toll, millions of survivors require humanitarian assistance and infrastructure is severely damaged.

Erdogan quickly called for a state of emergency, but a report by Washington-based think tank Middle East Institute said a decision to restrict access to Twitter had slowed civil society groups using the platform to coordinate rescue efforts.

In an article from February 13Howard Eissenstat, a nonresident scholar with the institutes’ Turkish program, said some experts and scientists interviewed by pro-government media later said they were misquoted to present a more favorable review of the rescue response.

Turkish VOA Service contributed to this report.