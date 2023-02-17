Imran Khan says ghee in Pakistan costs “600 billion PKR per kg”





Former Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan. AFP

Islamabad: Shortly after the government led by Shehbaz Sharif tabled the Finance Bill (also known as the “mini-budget”) in the National Assembly of Pakistan, former Prime Minister Imran Khan warned the country to prepare for a new wave of inflation. Criticizing the “gang of thieves”, he called the IMF bailout deal a cure for cancer with disprin.

However, what caught the trolls’ attention was Imran Khan’s gaffe which was widely shared on social media.

Addressing the nation, the former prime minister said, “The price of one kilogram of ghee, which was previously PKR 380 crore, has now reached PKR 600 billion.” The statement sparked reactions on social media.

“Mini budget”

On Wednesday, Pakistani Finance Minister Ishaq Dar tabled the Finance (Supplementary) Bill 2023 in both houses of parliament. He outlined fiscal measures to raise an additional PKR 170 billion over the next four and a half months to meet requests from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for an advance disbursement of around $1.2 billion.

While the International Monetary Fund (IMF) gave a deadline of March 1 for the implementation of all measures, the bulk of fiscal measures worth PKR 115 billion were implemented from the February 14 through the OARs.

‘Cancer treatment with disprin’

In a televised address from his residence in Zaman Park, PTI Chairman Imran Khan said the IMF deal would only bring temporary relief as it would eventually lead Pakistan even to major disaster when the burden loans would continue to increase, Dawn reported.

Don’t destroy the country just to oust Imran Khan from the political arena, he said while ridiculing the economic policies of the imported government and its handlers.

He called the IMF deal a cure for cancer with disprin.

Only a government with a public mandate can make the tough decisions to end crises. The new government cannot solve the problems. Economic stability is impossible without political stability, Khan said.

He further claimed that the risk of default was only 5% under the PTI government. Comparing the economic situation of Pakistan with that of Sri Lanka, he said that Islamabad is plunged into financial crisis and more chaos like Sri Lanka.

Imran Khan said the only way to get the country out of the quagmire was to hold free and fair general elections in Pakistan and let the government, which has a public mandate, make the tough decisions.

Only a government, supported by the people of Pakistan, can introduce structural reforms to eradicate cancer and put the country on the road to recovery, he said.

(With agency contributions)

