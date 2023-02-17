After silencing critics at home, Narendra Modi hits out at foreign media

I ndias tax the police, Narendra Modi’s government says, had good reason to send dozens of officers to attack the BBC s offices in Delhi and Mumbai this week. The British public broadcaster is said to have underestimated its Indian profits. But no one believes this explanation for a second and is not supposed to.

The raid follows the BBC s broadcast last month (only outside India) of a two-part documentary, India: the Modi Question. It traces Mr. Modis’ efforts throughout his career to demonize India’s estimated 200 million Muslims. Above all, it examines the prime minister’s role in a 2002 outbreak of sectarian violence in Gujarat, when he was the state’s chief minister, in which more than 1,000 people, mostly Muslims, died. This episode, in which dozens of Muslim women and girls were raped and burned to death by well-coordinated Hindu mobs, has long plagued the bloated Hindu nationalist leader. THE BBC The documentary cites an unpublished UK government report on the violence. It describes an organized campaign of ethnic cleansing against Muslims. She holds Mr. Modi directly responsible for the climate of impunity that enabled the violence.

The Prime Minister is nothing if not thin-skinned. His government invoked emergency powers to ban documentaries in India, including on social media. When students tried to screen him at Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University, a leftist institution that Mr Modis Bharatiya Janata Party hates, authorities cut off the electricity. The ruling parties’ spokesperson describes the British broadcaster as the most corrupt organization in the world, engaged in hate-fueled work against India.

The raid was condemned by Indian free speech groups. Much the government cares. THE BBC can expect a long and arduous entanglement with its inspectors. Punishment by trial is a favorite tactic of the Modi administration when it wants to intimidate or wear down those who dare to criticize the prime minister or his party. In 2020, Amnesty International was forced to close its operations in India after its bank accounts were frozen. Last year Oxfam India and the Center for Policy Research, a Delhi-based think tank, suffered tax raids. Indian media, journalists and activists who have offended suffer even more. Reprisals, whether carried out by the government or its rabid admirers, have included withdrawn advertisements, detentions without trial and, for Gauri Lankesh, a journalist and critic of Hindutva chauvinist ideology, assassinations.

In the media, an army of Corybantic Hindu trolls celebrates such outrages. Each is seen as a victory for the Hindu nation which they mistakenly regard as India, a land of astonishing diversity. As Apoorvanand, a columnist for the Wire, a news site, points out, New York shortseller Hindenburg Research would also be a target for revenge if it had operations in India. His blistering analysis of the Adani Group’s financial arrangements caused one of India’s largest conglomerates to lose $130 billion in market value. And Gautam Adani, its founder and largest shareholder, is a close corporate ally of Mr. Modi. Hindenburg, for the trolls, must therefore be part of the same anti-Indian conspiracy as the bbc, Amnesty, Mrs. Lankesh and the others. Mr. Adani, it follows, must be pure.

Some wonder if Mr. Modi would not have taken a step by going after the august BBC, especially in a year when India will be in the spotlight as host of the g 20. They underestimate the importance of fighting dark enemies for its political appeal. After the prime minister’s many victories against his domestic critics, tackling foreigners is the next logical step.

Skeptics also underestimate the softness of Mr. Modis’ Western allies. America, Britain and the rest may express a few minor concerns from time to time about minority rights and freedom of the press in India. But what matters to them is the vast economic potential of the Indian market and their desire for an Indian bulwark in the West’s struggle for supremacy with China.

Last month, the particularly soft-spoken British Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, hinted that he strongly disagreed with the unpublished reports characterizing Mr Modi. There was no strong support in London or Washington for the bbc, not to mention the much more vulnerable Indian victims of Mr. Modis. Fair enough, you might say; geopolitics is a difficult game. But the next time Banyan hears a Western leader praise Mr Modi for the democratic values ​​shared by their countries, his stomach will turn.

