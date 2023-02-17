Pak court sentences Imran Khan supporter to 5 years in prison for tweeting against army





A court in Pakistan’s Punjab province has sentenced a supporter of former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Pakistani party Tehreek-e-Insaf to five years in prison for defaming the military on Twitter, a court official said Thursday.

Extra Sessions Judge, Faisalabad, Munsif Khan sentenced Sikandar Zaman (in his 20s) to five years in prison and fined Rs 250,000 for making hateful tweets against the Pakistani military and its senior officers,” the official told PTI.

He said Zaman was a supporter of Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party and posted a series of tweets against the army and soldiers killed in a helicopter crash in Balochistan Lasbela in August 2022.

Six army officers and soldiers were killed in the accident. Following this, a social media campaign emerged which was condemned by the military as insensitive and the FIA ​​began tracking down the culprits, the Dawn newspaper reported.

“Sikandar’s tweets were against the then army chief, General Qamar Javed Bajwas, who was dethroning Imran Khan,” the official said.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested Sikandar in August at his home in Faisalabad, some 130 km from Lahore.

Since the ousting of Imran Khan’s government in April last year, social media has seen more frequent trends against General Bajwa and the Pakistani military.

Khan was ousted as Prime Minister of Pakistan in April last year after the National Assembly passed a vote of no confidence in him.

