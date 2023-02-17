Expect Thohir to completely reform PSSI: Widodo





The government has not committed to it (the selection process), according to the statutes (of FIFA), Jakarta (ANTARA) – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has said that he expects the Minister of State Enterprises (SOE), Erick Thohir, who was chosen as the President of the Indonesian Football Association (PSSI), completely reform the association. “We (the government) hope that the new president can carry out a total reform (of the PSSI). It is our hope that our football (activities) can resume,” he told the media at JIEXPO Kemayoran here on Thursday. The president said he also expects the minister of state enterprises to gradually improve the performance of the national football team, starting with the championships at the ASEAN level and then in Asia. Furthermore, he pointed out that the government had not intervened in the process of electing the president of the PSSI. “The government did not engage in this (the selection process), in accordance with the (FIFA) statutes,” he stressed. Thohir was chosen as chairman of PSSI at an extraordinary congress held at a hotel in Jakarta on Thursday after winning 64 votes. Her closest competitor, LaNyalla Mattalitti, won 22 votes. Meanwhile, other candidates, Arif Wicaksono and Doni Setiabudi, received no votes. Voters included 18 Indonesian League 1 football clubs, 16 League 2 clubs, 16 League 3 clubs, 34 provincial football associations, two futsal associations and one futsal federation. The Minister of Public Enterprises is known to have a professional background in the football industry. He served as Finance Director of Persija Jakarta in the 2000s. He served as Deputy Commissioner-President of PT Persib Bandung Bermartabat (PBB) from 2009 to 2019. Thohir was also the owner and chairman of European top club Inter Milan from 2013 to 2018. He improved the management of the club, which was then in crisis, and secured investment from Suning Holdings Group of China. He was also the majority shareholder of DC United, an American Major League Soccer (MLS) club until 2018. He has owned Persis Solo shares since 2021. Related news: Erick Thohir elected president of PSSI Related News: State-owned companies ready to facilitate Indonesian Hajj departures: Minister

