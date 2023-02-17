US President Joe Biden to talk to China’s Xi Jinping about balloon incident

TEMPO.CO, Washington – President Joe Biden said Thursday, Feb. 16, he plans to speak with Chinese President Xi Jinping about what the United States says is a Chinese spy balloon that an American fighter jet shot down earlier this month after transited through the United States.

“We’re not looking for a new Cold War,” Biden said.

Biden, in his most detailed remarks on the Chinese balloon and three unidentified objects shot down by American fighters, did not specify when he would speak with Xi, but said the United States continued to engage diplomatically with China on the question.

“I expect to speak with President Xi, hopefully we’ll get to the bottom of it, but I don’t apologize for knocking that ball down,” Biden said in response to Beijing’s complaints.

After the speech, he told NBC News, “I think the last thing Xi wants is to fundamentally tear up the relationship with the United States and with me.”

China says the 200ft balloon was used to monitor weather conditions, but Washington says it was clearly a surveillance balloon with massive landing gear containing electronics.

Biden, who had made few public comments about the wave of aerial objects that began with the Chinese balloon spotting, broke his silence after lawmakers demanded more information about the incidents, which baffled many Americans. .

He said the US intelligence community is still trying to learn more about the three unidentified objects: one that was shot down over Alaska, one over Canada and a third that plunged into the Lake Huron. The administration said they were shot down because they posed a threat to civil aviation.

“We don’t yet know exactly what these three objects were, but nothing so far suggests they were linked to the Chinese spy balloon program or that they were surveillance vehicles from another country,” Biden said.

The intelligence community believes the objects were “most likely balloons linked to private companies, recreational or research institutes,” Biden said.

Biden said they could have been spotted due to the improved radar in response to the Chinese balloon.

“That’s why I’ve asked my team to come back to me with more specific rules on how we’re going to deal with these unidentified objects in the future, distinguishing between those that are likely to pose security risks. and security that require action and those that don’t,” he said.

Biden said the results of the administration’s review of how to handle unidentified objects in the future would be filed and shared with relevant members of Congress. “These settings will remain classified so as not to give our enemies a roadmap to attempt to evade our defenses,” he said.

Asked in advance about Biden’s remarks, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman on Thursday again referred to the downed balloon as an “unmanned civilian airship”, and said its flight in US airspace was unsafe. an “isolated” incident.

The United States “should be willing to meet China in the middle, manage differences, and appropriately handle isolated and unexpected incidents to avoid misunderstandings and misjudgments; and promote the return of U.S.-China relations to a healthy and stable development,” spokesman Wang Wenbin said. journalists during a regular briefing.

Beijing had criticized Washington for overreacting by knocking the ball down and warned against “countermeasures against relevant U.S. entities that undermine China’s sovereignty and security.”

Reuters

