Special Counsel Jack Smith is locked in at least 8 secret court battles in Trump investigations

Special Counsel Jack Smith is locked in at least eight secret court battles that aim to uncover some of the most intimate details of Donald Trump’s actions after the 2020 election and handling of classified documents, sources and court records say reviewed by CNN.

The outcome of these disputes could have far-reaching implications, as they revolve around a 2024 presidential candidate and could lead to courts shaping the law around the presidency, separation of powers and lawyer-privacy. customer like never before.

Yet almost all proceedings are sealed, and filings and decisions are not public.

The large number of grand jury challenges from potential witnesses is both a reflection of the scope of the special advocates’ investigation and a feature of Trump’s ultra-combative style of dealing with investigations.

By comparison, Robert Mueller’s grand jury investigation into Trump had a handful of sealed proceedings where investigators used the court to get more answers, and independent counsel Kenneth Starrs Whitewater’s investigation ultimately totaled seven. similar sealed cases.

A key sealed case revealed Wednesday is an attempt to force more answers about direct conversations between Trump and his defense attorney Evan Corcoran, where the Justice Department argues the investigation has found evidence the conversations could do part of furthering or concealing a crime related to the Mar-a-Lago Document Boxes.

A spokesperson for Smiths’ office declined to comment.

About half a dozen cases are still pending in court, either before Chief Justice Beryl Howell or the appeals court above her, the DC Circuit. Most seem to follow the typical arc of miscellaneous cases that arise during grand jury inquests, where prosecutors sometimes use the court to enforce their subpoenas.

Other challenges from subpoenaed witnesses, including former Vice President Mike Pence, are expected to be filed in the coming days, likely also under seal. Pence may raise new questions about protections around the vice presidency.

Investigations involving government officials often spawn sealed court proceedings as confidential grand jury witnesses become more likely to assert privileges that prompt prosecutors to ask judges to demand more answers, criminal law experts say .

I think we are living in extraordinary times. In part, I think President Trump continues to affirm these theories long after they’ve been pushed back by the court, Neil Eggleston, a former White House lawyer who argued for executive privilege during the Clinton administration and the Whitewater Inquiry.

In Whitewater, after the DC court ruled that claims of privilege would not hold when a federal grand jury needed information, other witnesses balked at trying to decline to testify, Eggleston recalled. But in the Trump investigations, witnesses lined up continue to test whether he still qualifies for special privacy protections.

Yet the number of cases is out of the ordinary.

The other known cases are:

The Justice Department’s longstanding efforts to enforce a May 2022 subpoena for all classified documents in Trump’s possession. After a sealed hearing in December, Howell gave Smiths investigators a way to ask more questions of two people hired to search Trump’s properties in December and found more documents with classified marks. Both of these people testified before the grand jury late last month. Sixteen national news outlets, including CNN, have called on Howell to release hearing transcripts and other documents in the case.

A call about whether former Pence chief counsel Greg Jacob and chief of staff Marc Short should have been forced to answer questions about Trump’s interactions around January 6. Both went to the DC Grand Jury on the same Friday last July and declined to give answers. because of Trump’s attempts at confidentiality around the presidency. Court orders prompted them to testify a second time, asking for more testimony in October last year, CNN previously confirmed. They both appeared a second time before the grand jury. The Trump team has always filed an appeal against the Howells decisions.

A call on whether former Trump White House counsel Pat Cipollone and deputy White House counsel Patrick Philbin might decline to answer questions about direct conversations with Trump since the end of his presidency. Both men cited various privileges when they testified before the grand jury in September, but were forced to appear a second time and give more answers after court rulings in November and December, CNN previously confirmed. Although they have already testified twice, Trump’s team appealed.

Following the seizure of Pennsylvania GOP Rep. Scott Perrys’ cellphone in August as part of the Jan. 6 investigation, the congressman’s lawyers challenged the Justice Department’s ability to access data extracted from the phone. , invoking protection around Congress under the Constitution’s Speech or Debate Clause. Howell has refused to keep the investigators’ records, but an appeals court panel has blocked the DOJ from seeing the records until now, according to the court filing. The case is scheduled for oral argument Feb. 23 in the Washington Court of Appeals. The circuit court also received a request from the Committee of Journalists for Freedom of the Press to unseal documents in the case.

Republican and Democratic leaders in the U.S. House of Representatives wanted to participate in the case because of the implications for Congress, CNN confirmed.

Howell released redacted versions of two attorney confidentiality rulings she made last year, giving prosecutors access to emails between Perry and three lawyers John Eastman, Jeffrey Clark and Ken Klukowski before Jan. 6, 2021.

Howell separately denied Clark’s attempt to withhold from investigators a draft of his autobiography that discussed his Justice Department efforts on Trump’s behalf prior to Jan. 6. Clark had tried to mark the draft of his life as the work product of a lawyer.

The Justice Department obtained a court order for Trump adviser Kash Patel to answer questions under oath in the Mar-a-Lago investigation. Patel initially declined to answer questions before the grand jury in October, citing his Fifth Amendment protection against self-incrimination. Then prosecutors fought for more answers by immunizing his testimony from prosecution, CNN previously reported.

The series of grand jury cases from the Office of Special Advocates raises questions about the transparency of the courts regarding these cases and the speed with which documents filed in court could be available.

The New York Times and Politico are trying to get Howell to release redacted versions of all sealed grand jury-related court fights where Trump or others in his administration tried to limit the investigation by claiming executive privilege. , according to court filings.

Media organizations argue that there is deep national interest in these legal documents.

But the Justice Department opposes any disclosure related to grand jury investigations and won’t even admit that the proceedings are underway.

On Monday, they argued to Howell that with the intense public interest surrounding the cases, there should be even more secrecy than when the court releases other records.

To advance the policy objectives underlying grand jury secrecy, it may be necessary for a court to more frequently decline to publish judicial opinions incidental to grand jury investigations that are the subject of intense public scrutiny. press as opposed to issues that have received little public attention, DOJ Civil Division attorneys wrote.

Howell always decides what to do.

