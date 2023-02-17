Prime Minister Shehbaz pays two-day solidarity visit to earthquake-hit Turkey





Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif pictured with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan upon his arrival at the Turkish Presidency in Ankara. Twitter/@GovtofPakistan In a special gesture of solidarity and support, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is on a two-day visit to Turkey to express condolences for the loss of life and devastation in the earthquake-affected country. The prime minister, who is on a two-day trip, was welcomed by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to the presidency in Ankara. At the presidential palace, the prime minister “expressed condolences for the loss of life and infrastructure following the historic Trkiye earthquake,” a statement from the government’s official Twitter account said. Federal Minister of Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Tariq Fatemi and National Disaster Management Authority Chairman Lt. Gen. Inam Haider accompanied the Prime Minister. Taking to his Twitter, Prime Minister Shehbaz said that during his meeting with President Erdogan, he assured him of Pakistan’s “unwavering support for Turkey”. Turkey’s Ambassador to Pakistan Mehmet Pacaci bid farewell to the Prime Minister as he left Lahore airport for the quake-hit country, where he was greeted by Turkish officials at the airport in ‘Ankara Esenboa. Ahead of his departure, Prime Minister Shehbaz took to Twitter to share his condolences: “I leave for Turkey with a message of unwavering solidarity and support to our Turkish brothers and sisters from the people and government of Pakistan. “In keeping with the spirit of one nation living in two states, we consider their loss ours,” he said. During his two-day stay in Ankara, the Prime Minister will meet President Erdogan to personally convey his sincere condolences on behalf of the entire Pakistani nation for the loss of life and the extensive damage. In another tweet, the Prime Minister expressed his grief over the massive losses and noted that no matter how resourceful the country is, it could not fight such devastation without any help. He said: “Natural disasters such as the earthquake in [Turkey and] Syria are beyond the capacity of a single government to manage. No country, no matter how ingenious, can cope with devastation of this magnitude. It’s time for the world to move on [and] extended support for suffering humanity.” During his visit to Turkey, the Prime Minister will reiterate Pakistan’s strong commitment to stand with the Turkish people in difficult times and continue to provide all possible support to ongoing relief efforts. He will also visit earthquake-affected areas in southern Turkey and interact with Pakistani search and rescue teams deployed in the region, as well as earthquake survivors. Following the devastating earthquake in southern Turkey, the Prime Minister had spoken to President Erdogan on February 6 and assured him of all possible assistance for rescue and relief efforts. All available resources have been fully mobilized to help the Turkish people, and the Turkish Prime Minister is personally overseeing the relief effort. Pakistan and Turkey have deep brotherly ties. The two countries have steadfastly supported each other through every trial and tribulation. It should be noted that on February 7, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb announced that Shehbaz Shehbaz would visit Turkey to offer his condolences to President Erdogan following the devastating earthquake that hit the country. However, the trip was postponed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/1041203-pm-shehbaz-paying-two-day-solidarity-visit-to-quake-hit-turkey The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos