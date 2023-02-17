Modi: Ahead of key polls, PM Modi reaches out to tribal communities | India News

Politics
Modi: Ahead of key polls, PM Modi reaches out to tribal communities
Tribal men and women who made valiant contributions to the freedom struggle were erased from the official narrative. They have now received the due they always deserved but were denied, the Prime Minister said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the National Aadi Mahostav Tribal Festival
Inaugurating the Aadi Mahotsav, the national tribal festival which has become an important platform for showcasing and celebrating tribal arts and crafts, the Prime Minister said that tribes, with their rich and diverse traditions, make a major contribution to cultural richness from the country. Drawing an analogy of the colors of a rainbow coming together, the Prime Minister said the magnificence of nations is brought out when its endless diversities are strung together in the chain of Ek Bharat, Shreshta Bharat and c This is when India provides advice to the whole world.
Modi said the country was working for the tribal people with a sense of pride never seen before. He also said that the way tribes have protected their traditions while embracing modernity can lay the foundations for a developed India that one seeks to forge. Today, India is telling the world that if you want solutions to challenges like climate change, global warming, come and see the traditional tribal way of life… you will find the way, Modi said.
PM Modi inaugurates Aadi Mahotsav in Delhi
The prime minister made the claims in his speech after inaugurating the Mahotsav in Delhi, where he also said the welfare of the tribals was for him a matter of personal relationships and emotions. Going further, Modi recalled his close association with tribal communities during his days as a social worker in the organization before joining active politics.
As 2023 is celebrated as the International Year of Millets, the Prime Minister focused on spotlighting tribal millets, which will be one of the main highlights of the festival which will run until February 27 at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium near India Gate. Aadi Mahotsav is an initiative of the Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation Limited (TRIFED) under the Ministry of Tribal Affairs. This year, it brings together more than 200 stalls at the site where around 1000 tribal artisans will participate in the Mahotsav.
Over 3 million tribals have benefited in 110 ambitious districts across the country: PM Narendra Modi in Rajya Sabha
Arriving at the venue, the Prime Minister paid floral tributes to tribal icon Bhagwan Birsa Munda then visited the stalls. In his speech, highlighting the contributions of the tribal society in the struggle for Indian independence, the Prime Minister, without naming anyone, lamented the attempts made for decades to ignore these golden chapters and the sacrifices made by the men and women of the tribal community. Modi highlighted the steps taken by his government to bring to the fore these forgotten chapters of the past and said, “For the first time, the country has started to celebrate Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas on the occasion of Bhagwan Birsa Munda’s birthday.
He pointed out that this is the first time in India’s 75 years of independence that the leadership of the country is in the hands of a tribal woman who makes India proud in the highest office in the form of president. .
Outreach to prime ministers is gaining momentum as 2023 is set to see crucial parliamentary elections in states with large tribal populations like Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Karnataka and northeastern states. Tripura (who went to the polls on Thursday), Meghalaya and Nagaland. Also, with the next Parliament polls in 2024, the Prime Minister’s speech sends a strong message.
Outlining the government’s priority areas for tribal welfare and empowerment, Modi Amog pointed out that budget allocation for the community has increased significantly since 2014.
The children of the tribes, whether they are in any corner of the country, their education and their future is my priority, the Prime Minister said. He informed that the number of model residential schools in Eklavya has increased 5 times from 80 schools between 2004 and 2014 to 500 schools between 2014 and 2022 and more than 400 schools have already started operating, teaching about one million children.
He added that young people who were trapped in the trap of separatism due to isolation and neglect are now connecting to the general public through the internet and infra. It is the sound of the confluence of Aadi and Aadhunikta (modernity), upon which the soaring edifice of New India will rise.
The Prime Minister also highlighted the government’s efforts in promoting tribal products. Giving the example of bamboo, the Prime Minister noted that the previous government banned the harvesting and use of bamboo, but it was the current government that included bamboo in the category of grasses and abolished the prohibition.
