Electric vehicles take center stage at Indonesia Motor Show





One of Indonesia’s biggest auto shows has kicked off in the capital Jakarta. Electric vehicles are in the spotlight as automakers around the world roll out their latest models. About 40 brands of cars and motorcycles are participating in the exhibition which kicked off on Thursday. The organizers expect around 400,000 visitors. Indonesia is Southeast Asia’s largest automotive market. The government is encouraging motorists to switch to electric vehicles to reduce the country’s carbon emissions. He also wants to see the rapid development of locally produced EV batteries for the global supply chain. Indonesia has the largest nickel deposits in the world, essential for batteries. President Joko Widodo visited the exhibition. He said the government will continue to push for a broad ecosystem for electric vehicles, from upstream to downstream. Car sales in Indonesia increased by 18% last year. Sales growth helps stimulate the economy, but worsens traffic congestion. The government says it will continue to encourage the Indonesian auto industry to turn to exporting in order to get more added value and foreign exchange.

