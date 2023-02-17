UK will back Ukraine if opposition Labor wins power – Labor Leader





IRPIN, Ukraine, Feb 16 (Reuters) – Britain’s support for Ukraine will not change if the main opposition Labor Party wins power in next year’s election, Labor leader Keir has said Starmer during a visit to Ukraine on Thursday. Britain has been a major supporter of Ukraine under the ruling Conservatives, and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak followed the lead of his predecessor Boris Johnson by visiting Kyiv. Johnson is popular in Ukraine and has a street named after him. But an election is widely expected next year in Britain, and opinion polls give Labor a strong lead over the Tories. “If there were to be elections next year and a change of government, the position on Ukraine would remain the same,” Starmer said during a visit to the town of Irpin outside Kyiv. . Irpin was a flashpoint at the start of the Russian invasion, and Kyiv accused Russian forces of committing atrocities there before withdrawing. Russia has denied the allegations, but investigators have collected evidence of war crimes in towns like Irpin. “It’s amazing to see the evidence of atrocities that I saw this morning. Photographs of civilians on the outskirts of Kiev, blindfolded, with their arms tied behind their backs,” Starmer said. Starmer also visited Bucha, another town near Kiev where alleged Russian atrocities have been documented, before heading to kyiv for talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Starmer, a former human rights lawyer, said he wanted to show his support for Ukraine’s calls for justice and reparations for Russian actions during the war. “There must be justice for this. There must be justice in The Hague and there must be proper redress in rebuilding Ukraine,” he said. The International Court of Justice and the International Criminal Court are both based in The Hague. Reporting by Valentyn Ogirenko, writing by Max Hunder, editing by Timothy Heritage Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/uk-will-back-ukraine-if-opposition-labour-win-power-labour-leader-2023-02-16/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos