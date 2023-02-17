Georgia grand jury says some witnesses may have lied in Donald Trump election investigation





A special grand jury investigating former President Donald Trump’s alleged interference in the 2020 US presidential election in the state of Georgia has said some witnesses may have lied under oath, marking the panels’ first report on one of the most important electoral controversies in the country.

The majority of the grand jury believes that one or more of the witnesses who testified before it may have committed perjury and recommended that indictments be sought by the district attorney, according to the evidence, according to parts of a report unsealed by a Georgian court on Thursday. . The names of witnesses who may have lied under oath have not been released.

Lindsey Graham, the Republican senator from South Carolina, and Rudy Giuliani, the former New York mayor who led Trump’s legal challenges challenging his 2020 election defeat, were among the witnesses who appeared before the panel, according to the media. Graham told a CNN reporter that he was confident in his testimony before the grand jury.

By unanimous vote, the grand jury found that no widespread fraud occurred in the 2020 Georgia presidential election that could cause that election to be void, according to the report.

The document is an early look at the grand juries’ investigation into whether Trump and his allies tried to tamper with election results in Georgia as his efforts to cling to power and his unsubstantiated allegations of widespread poll fraud are subject to judicial review.

Between June and December 2022, the grand jury took evidence from or related to 75 witnesses, most of whom were provided in person under oath, according to the report.

The Fulton County District Attorney previously said a decision on whether to file indictments as a result of the investigation is imminent.

Trump responded to the report in a statement: The long-awaited major sections of the Georgia report, which do not even mention President Trump’s name, have nothing to do with the President because President Trump has absolutely nothing to do with the President. hurt.

After his loss to President Joe Biden, Trump pressured Georgia’s top election official to change the state voting results, according to media reports.

Trump had urged Brad Raffensperger, Georgia’s secretary of state, to find the missing votes he needed to win the state and claimed there was no way he lost, according to a transcript and audio clips of a phone conversation that were published on The Washington Posts. website at the time. Raffensperger forcefully rejected Trump’s plan.

The former president once again defended the calls in his Thursday statement: The president participated in two perfect phone calls regarding election integrity in Georgia, which he is actually entitled to do, as As president, it was President Trump’s constitutional duty to provide election security. , security and integrity.

The Georgia investigation is among many legal challenges implicating Trump as he prepares to run for office again next year. Last December, a congressional committee investigating the attacks on the US Capitol on January 6, 2021 released a final report claiming the former president was the root cause of the violence.

This panel found that Trump and his allies had repeatedly attempted to obstruct, obstruct, or bribe the counting of electoral votes on January 6, and thereby nullify the legal election results.

Trump is also facing a criminal investigation related to documents with classification marks found by the FBI at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida over the summer. He is charged with potential violations of the Espionage Act as well as misappropriation of public documents and obstruction of a judicial investigation.

