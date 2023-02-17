Biden tries to calm tensions around the Chinese spy balloon





US authorities are still examining the remains of the Chinese spy balloon, which fell into the Atlantic Ocean off the East Coast, while US and Canadian authorities are still trying to reach remote areas of Alaska, the Yukon Territory and of Lake Huron. The three most recent objects shot down by the Air Force were moving at heights where commercial aircraft fly. But the spy balloon was higher, at about 60,000 feet. Mark Lewis, the former Air Force chief scientist, said it was an ideal location for reconnaissance balloons. If you look at the wind speed in the atmosphere, there’s kind of a low point between 60,000 and 65,000 feet. So it’s a good place to put a ball. Mr. Biden said he had asked Mr. Blinken to work with other countries to establish common global standards in this largely unregulated space, presumably referring to the upper atmosphere above the altitude at which passenger planes usually fly. US officials said China had floated spy balloons in 40 countries around the world. The President said the new classified parameters he ordered will guide the actions we take while responding to unmanned and unidentified aerial objects. He promised to share them with Congress but not with the public so as not to give our enemies a roadmap to try to escape our defenses. In addition, he said he asked Jake Sullivan, his national security adviser, to lead a government-wide effort to address any threats to airspace by developing a better inventory of unmanned objects at the above the United States, improving the systems to detect them and updating the rules and regulations for launching and servicing these objects. At times, the government’s existing Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force has seemed less than a critical national security effort. But the fall of the spy balloon and the scientific research balloons gave the task force’s work additional importance. Some of the priorities Mr. Biden mentioned on Thursday, such as cataloging the inventory of unmanned aerial objects blowing in the sky, are things the task force has already worked on. Even though he promised to act, however, Mr Biden tried to dispel fears that the threat of surveillance from the sky has increased recently. We don’t have a sudden increase in objects in the sky, he said. We were just seeing more in part because of the steps we’ve taken to increase our radar, and we need to continue to adapt our approach to deal with these challenges. Julian E. Barnes And Edward Wong contributed report.

