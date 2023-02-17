Georgia Grand Jury Report on Trump and the 2020 Election





Parts of the long-awaited report from a special grand jury in Georgia that investigated Donald Trump’s actions in the state after the 2020 election were released Thursday, revealing two findings from his months-long investigation, but leaving many key unanswered questions.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney ordered the limited release earlier this week, writing in his order that the introduction and conclusion of the reports, as well as the grand jury’s concerns about witnesses under oath , will be made public.

Here are some of the main takeaways:

No widespread voter fraud in Georgia: The special grand jury unanimously found there was no widespread voter fraud in Georgia in 2020, dismissing Trump conspiracy theories after hearing extensive testimony from officials voters, scrutineers and other experts.

The grand jury’s findings on the fraud issue are significant because they establish once again that Trump was trying to overturn the results of a legitimate election. That could factor into charging decisions by state prosecutors, who are weighing whether to charge Trump and his allies with 2020-related crimes.

Potential perjury charges: The special grand jury recommended that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis consider indicting certain witnesses for perjury.

The grand jury received evidence from or implicating 75 witnesses during this investigation, the vast majority of whose information was provided in person under oath. But the jurors were clearly not satisfied.

Perjury may have been committed by one or more witnesses testifying before him, according to parts of the report leaked Thursday.

Willis, a Democrat, has not brought any charges as part of the investigation so far.

How the special grand jury worked: The panel, which had 26 members, including three alternates, has operated behind closed doors for the past few months and began hearing evidence on June 1, 2022. It heard from 75 witnesses who played various roles in the 2020 elections in Georgia. This testimony was usually given under oath.

The grand jury also reviewed physical and digital evidence, as well as testimony from investigators and input from the team of assistant district attorneys who briefed the grand jury on applicable laws and procedures. Most of the report remains sealed.

We presented to the Court our recommendations on indictments and relevant laws, including their votes by grand jurors, according to an excerpt from the report. This includes the respective votes for each topic, shown in a yes/no/abstain format throughout.

Read more takeaways here.

