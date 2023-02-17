Indonesia postpones vote at home on president’s emergency decree





Legality questioned as lawmakers postpone plenum vote

A union group will organize a demonstration and ask for a judicial review

The government accused of having tried to circumvent a court decision JAKARTA, Feb 16 (Reuters) – Indonesia’s parliament has postponed a final vote on an emergency presidential decree on jobs and investment rules until its next session, senior lawmakers said on Thursday, a move that it said on Thursday. legal experts, could violate the constitution. President Joko Widodo issued the decree, officially known as the government regulation in lieu of law, or its Indonesian abbreviation, “perpu”, in December to replace a controversial job creation law in 2020. The Indonesian constitution stipulates that such decrees must be approved by a plenary session of parliament at the first session following their publication. Parliament closed its current session on Thursday without scheduling a plenary vote, even though its legislative body approved the decree on Wednesday. Parliament will meet again on March 14. “We have agreed that this emergency decree will be enacted, perhaps, at the beginning of the next session,” Deputy Speaker of the Legislature Mr Nurdin said, according to an article on the parliament’s website, citing procedural obstacles. The plenary vote is often a rubber stamp of agency approval. Some legal experts have criticized the decree as a government ploy to circumvent a Constitutional Court order asking lawmakers to reopen debate on the jobs law. The government argued that the decree was issued for expediency and in the economic interest of the country. In 2021, the court ruled that the passage of the Jobs Act was flawed due to inadequate public consultation. The law has been hailed by foreign investors for simplifying trade rules in Southeast Asia’s biggest economy, but has also been criticized by labor and environmental groups as being too business-friendly. Feri Amsari, a constitutional law expert from the University of Andalas, said the perpu should be considered canceled after missing the parliamentary approval window. “The idea of ​​an emergency regulation is that it is crucial and precarious in nature, so it must be adopted immediately,” Feri said, adding that it had now lost its immediacy. Government officials and lawmakers, however, played down the significance of the delay. Susiwijono Moegiarso, secretary of the coordinating economy ministry, told Reuters the government would work on the basis that the decree is in effect until lawmakers vote. Deputy Speaker of the Legislative Body of Parliament Abdul Wahid said the decree remained in effect and the postponement of the vote was a matter of timing. Said Iqbal, chairman of the Labor Party, said a protest would be held later this month to challenge the legality of turning the decree into law and said his party would also file an appeal with the Constitutional Court if he was adopted. Reporting by Ananda Teresia and Stefanno Sulaiman; Editing by Gayatri Suroyo, Martin Petty Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

