No Widespread Fraud in the 2020 Election





The partial release of a Georgia grand jury report assessing former President Trump’s election interference in the state determined that there was no widespread fraud in the 2020 contest and encouraged the prosecution of witnesses who may have lied to the panel.

The limited details from the report come after a judge allowed only three sections of a document that was supposed to include charging recommendations to be released.

“We find by unanimous vote that no widespread fraud occurred in the 2020 Georgia presidential election that could result in the cancellation of that election,” the grand jury wrote.

Jurors involved in crafting the report had previously determined it should be made public in its entirety, prompting Fulton District Attorney Fani Willis to warn that doing so could jeopardize the proceedings for ‘several’ future defendants in a case where charging decisions are “imminent.”

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney largely sided with Willis, ruling that only the introduction and conclusion of the report should be released, along with a section dealing with potential perjury. who did not name any witnesses who appeared before the grand jury.

“The majority of witnesses believe that perjury may have been committed by one or more witnesses testifying before them. The Grand Jury recommends that the District Attorney seek appropriate indictments for such crimes when the evidence is compelling,” the report states.

The scant information in the now public section mirrors sections of other similar reports, with the introduction generally reviewing the process undertaken by the grand jury and a conclusion thanking all those who contributed to its efforts.

The page numbers indicate that the full report would have been nine pages, with the public now able to see parts of only three.

The jurors’ finding that there was no widespread fraud in the election is another way to counter claims still perpetuated by Trump and his allies and a finding that could undermine potential defenses if charges arise. of the investigation.

“Critics, including Donald Trump and others, may attack the findings and poke holes in what they believe to be the findings. Fulton County prosecutors and the district attorney’s office will not be able to respond, and the evidence supporting their conclusions will be unknown,” Noah Bookbinder, president of Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington and former prosecutor, wrote on Twitter.

“It’s not until we see the full report and all of the indictments that we can really assess the strength of the case here,” he added.

Willis’ case is seen as one of the most promising avenues for a potential prosecution from Trump, who in a phone call to Georgian Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) asked him to “find 11,780 votes, one more than us”.

Known targets in Georgia include former Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani and 16 Republicans who held a meeting to carry out the fake election plot by voting to certify Trump’s election.

McBurney limited the parts of the report that could be shared, pointing out that the grand jury process naturally does not include the same protections for witnesses as a public trial.

“No attorneys have defended the targets of the investigation,” McBurney wrote in the eight-page decision, noting that the process is “perfectly appropriate – a one-sided exploration.”

“Potential future defendants were unable to present evidence beyond what the district attorney asked of them. They were unable to call their own witnesses who could refute what the witnesses of other states had said and they had no opportunity to present mitigating evidence. In other words, there was very limited due process in this process for those who might be named as worthy of indictment in the final report. “Wrote McBurney.

Trump reiterated his stance on Thursday that his appeal to Raffensperger was “perfect.”

Arizona court rejects Kari Lake’s claim that she won gubernatorial race, citing no evidence that DirecTV told GOP senators he dropped Newsmax in a “dispute typical commercial »

“The long-awaited significant sections of the Georgia report, which do not even mention President Trump by name, have nothing to do with the President because President Trump has done absolutely nothing wrong,” Trump wrote. in a statement posted on its social media site.

“Between the two calls, there were numerous officials and attorneys in line, including the Georgia secretary of state, and no one objected, even mildly protested, or hung up.”

Update: 3:17 p.m.

