PM offers condolences to Erdogan over earthquake tragedy – Newspaper





ISLAMABAD: Eleven days after a strong earthquake hit Turkey, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in the country on Thursday to express solidarity with the Turkish people. The 7.8 magnitude quake, which leveled towns in southeastern Turkey and parts of Syria, has so far killed more than 41,000 people. The Prime Minister met with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and expressed his sincere condolences for the loss of precious human lives. The Prime Minister was previously scheduled to visit on February 8, but the trip was postponed due to ongoing relief efforts, according to Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb. After the meeting, Sharif said he expressed deep condolences on behalf of the people and government of Pakistan. I assured him [Mr Erdogan] for our unwavering support for [Turkiye]. I am convinced that under [the] As president, Trikiye will emerge stronger from this disaster, he tweeted. Upon his arrival in Ankara, the prime minister was received by senior Turkish officials and the Pakistani ambassador, according to the prime minister’s office. The Prime Minister was accompanied by Ms. Aurangzeb, Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi and the Chairman of the National Disaster Management Authority, Lt. Gen. Inam Haider. During his two-day stay, the Prime Minister will also travel to affected areas in southern Turkey and interact with Pakistani search and rescue teams. Posted in Dawn, February 17, 2023

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1737562/pm-condoles-with-erdogan-over-quake-tragedy The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

