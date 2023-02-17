Chinese TV drama sheds light on Xi Jinping’s anti-corruption crusade

In a government building crowded with Chinese Communist Party cadres, a senior official warns that a campaign to stamp out corruption and vice will not just target criminal gangs, but fellow apparatchiks under the orders of the all-powerful president of the China itself.

Now it’s time to turn the knife blade inward, the official said. This strategic decision comes from the party’s central committee and its hard core, comrade Xi Jinping.

So begins the detective drama The knockoutone of ChinaThe most popular recent TV shows, which dramatize President Xi Jinping’s sweeping crackdown on corruption, one of the most extensive in the party’s history and a hallmark of his decade-long tenure in power.

At a time when party credibility has been strained by the slowing economy and the chaotic exit from its zero-Covid policy, the anti-corruption campaign spotlight is seen as a way to bolster its legitimacy as Xi begins an unprecedented third term.

Popular crime drama The Knockout features President Xi Jinping’s corruption crackdown



The series alludes to party concerns that its legitimacy has been hit by zero Covid politics and the economic downturn, said Yuen Yuen Ang, a Johns Hopkins University professor and author of China’s Golden Agewhich examines corruption in China.

The fight against corruption is seen as a way to restore the integrity and vigor of parties on its own initiative and thus avoid social discontent, she added.

Xi, China’s most powerful leader since Mao Zedong, launched an anti-corruption campaign in 2013 against systemic corruption that he said undermined the authority of communist parties and neutralized potential political rivals, according to China watchers. Chinese politics.

The campaign has attracted high-profile national figures such as Zhou Yongkang, China’s former security chief, and Ling Jihua, a top aide to former President Hu Jintao.

The previous two main factions of the party, the Shanghai faction [of late president Jiang Zemin] and the Communist Youth League [of former president Hu] have been sidelined thanks to Xi Jinping’s masterful use of anti-corruption, said Willy Lam, China policy expert at the Jamestown Foundation think tank in Washington.

I believe Xi Jinping will continue to use this technique as there are still factions that disagree with him, Lam said, adding that the crackdown has shifted to target public security officials and men. seen as aligned with rival factions such as in the technology sector.

At the 20th CCP Congress in October, where he won a third term as party leader and military chief, Xi boasted that 207,000 top leaders at all levels had been investigated by the country’s dreaded disciplinary inspection and oversight bodies.

Ling Li, a China policy expert at the University of Vienna, said the campaign, while weeding out corrupt officials, was selective in terms of targets for investigation. There could be corruption everywhere, so why only go after these guys?

Rather than slowing as Xi consolidated his power, the crackdown has accelerated in recent months. This week, authorities announced an investigation into the head of China’s national football association, Chen Xuyuan.

There appears to be an intense anti-corruption revival in early 2023, Ang said.

Party censors are increasingly turning to television. Apart from the 39 episodes The knockoutwhich aired its finale this month, programs such as Suppression of crime released in 2021 and In the name of the people in 2017 focused on the anti-corruption crusade.

Last year, China Central Television, a public broadcaster, aired a five-part series, Zero tolerancein which convicted CCP officials made on-screen confessions that exposed their abuse of power.

Viewers weren’t convinced: Many said those responsible appeared shameless on screen and their sentences were too lenient.

The knockout, with a higher production value and a more nuanced plot focusing on the decades-long rivalry between a clean cop and a crime boss, drew stronger reviews. It was also much more popular.

The story is based on real events. It’s very exciting, while reflecting the darkness of the political and legal system, said Wang Xingrui, a management student in Zhengzhou, central China’s Henan province.

But in many ways, The knockout toe the party line. Contrary to Hollywood tales that celebrate the ability of renegade individuals to disrupt the system, the policeman obeys the party hierarchy, waiting for his orders before acting.

Hollywood has plenty of American superheroes like them. But the hero of Chinese propaganda shows like this, they can’t work alone, said University of Vienna Li.

All wrongs must be corrected by the permission of the higher authority of the party, which is not corruptible.