There will be tomorrow if there is water: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Thursday that water security is a major concern for India and conserving the resource is a collective responsibility.

In the Amrit Kaal, India looks to water as a future. There will be a tomorrow if there is water,” PM said in virtual speech at launch of Jal Jan Abhiyan, a joint nationwide campaign of Brahma Kumaris and Jal Shakti’s Union Ministry , in the Sirohi district of Rajasthan.

Jal Jan Abhiyan begins at a time when the water crisis is widely seen as a crisis of the future. In the 21st century, the world understands how the earth has limited water resources, he added.

The Prime Minister expressed his satisfaction that the country has turned water conservation into a mass movement and said that Brahma Kumaris’ Jal-Jan Abhiyan will give new strength to this public participation effort. He noted that the reach of water conservation campaigns will also be boosted, thus enhancing its effect.

The Prime Minister highlighted the sages of India who had created a sober, balanced and sensitive system regarding nature, environment and water thousands of years ago. He recalled the age-old saying not to destroy water but to conserve it and pointed out that this sentiment has been part of Indian spirituality and our religion for thousands of years.

Water conservation is the culture of our society and the center of our social thinking,” the Prime Minister continued. This is why we consider water as God and our rivers as mothers.

Prime Minister Modi stressed the need to instill faith in the compatriots towards the values ​​of water conservation and remove all obstacles that cause water pollution. He highlighted the role of Indian spiritual institutions like the Brahma Kumaris in water conservation.

The Prime Minister said that over the past decades a negative thought process had developed and topics such as water conservation and the environment were seen as difficult. Highlighting the changes that have taken place over the past 8-9 years, he said that mindset and situation have transformed.

Giving the example of the Namami Ganges campaign, Prime Minister Modi pointed out that not only the Ganges but all its tributaries are also being cleaned up while campaigns like natural farming have also started on the banks of the Ganges.

Shedding light on the Catch the Rain campaign, the Prime Minister noted that the depletion of groundwater is also a major challenge for the country. He informed that water conservation is also being promoted in thousands of gram panchayats across the country through the Atal Bhujal Yojana.

Prime Minister Modi also referred to the campaign to build 75 Amrit Sarovars in every district of the country and said it was a big step towards water conservation.

Highlighting women’s contributions to water conservation, the Prime Minister said that village women lead important programs like the Jal Jeevan mission through water committees.

