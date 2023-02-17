Jokowi asks Basarnas to add tools, like Iron Man’s DW 16.02.2023





President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) wants Basarnas to have sophisticated equipment to speed up disaster management. According to Jokowi, Basarnas still needs a lot of technology right now, including a jet suit like Iron Man’s. This was conveyed by Jokowi during the working meeting of Basarnas and the National Search and Rescue Potential Coordination Forum 2023 (FKP3), Thursday (02/16). During this event, Jokowi also checked the equipment belonging to Basarnas. “Therefore, in my opinion, the use of technology to speed up search and rescue is very important. Although earlier it was explained on the (National SAR Agency) page some of the equipment that we have already, in my opinion, Basarnas still needs to have a lot.” “Jokowi said. Jokowi asked Basarnas to add technological equipment for disaster management. One of them is drone rescue. “For example a rescue drone. Even though I saw the drone earlier, the drone to evacuate our people doesn’t have it yet. Does it? Not yet?” he said. Then the snake robot or snake robot. Jokowi said the snake robot was effective in performing rescue and search operations. “Then also for the effectiveness of aid and research. It has been used in several countries in the United States (US), Japan, namely a snake robot or a snake robot that can,” said Jokowi waving hands. Also, Jokowi asked Basarnas to have a robot diver. According to him, this robot can replace the role of divers or divers. “Then it has also been demonstrated before the effectiveness of rescue and search to reach depths of up to more than 1,000 meters, more than 1 kilometer (km) there is a robot diver whose person does not dive not, but the robot is told to dive in. Things like this are what Basarnas needs to have immediately,” he said. Ask the minister to help Basarnas Jokowi admitted he didn’t know if Basarnas had the budget to buy the tech equipment. However, if you don’t have one, Jokowi asked Basarnas to make a submission immediately. “I don’t know whether the budget is there or not. But if there is not, of course, it will immediately be submitted later so that the coordinating minister for human development and Indonesian culture l ‘save, Mr cabinet minister. later, Basarnas will help to have the equipment I talked about earlier,’ Jokowi said. “And also a tool for research at altitudes of up to 3,600 meters, namely jet suits, it’s like Iron Man. I think again that current technology is quite possible to protect personnel from the SAR team, our personnel in Basarnas can use this technology,” he added. (Ha) Read more on: Detik News Jokowi wants Basarnas to have fancy tools, including ones like Iron Man

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dw.com/id/jokowi-minta-basarnas-tambah-alat-seperti-milik-iron-man/a-64717524 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos