Sadiq Khan says he won’t accept any lectures from Boris Johnson on Ulez plans





S Adiq Khan has hit back at Boris Johnson’s criticism of plans to expand London’s Ultra Low Emissions Zone (Ulez). The zone is to be extended across the capital from August 29 to improve air quality, with a daily charge of €12.50 for vehicles that do not meet minimum standards. Mr Khan said he would not attend any lectures by his predecessor as London mayor, Mr Johnson, who in a video posted to Twitter on Wednesday accused Mr Khan of extending the scheme to raise money money from motorists. Mr Khan, speaking at a youth event at the London Stadium on Thursday, told the PA news agency: Johnson was the mayor who took no action 10 years ago when he received a report showing that there were over 400 schools in areas where the air was illegal, some of the poorest parts of the country, he hid this report. Learn more It was also the mayor who heard about nine-year-old Ella (Adoo-Kissi-Debrah) 10 years ago who lost her life and did nothing. The nine-year-old girl died in 2013 from an asthma attack brought on by exposure to traffic emissions in London. In a landmark coroner’s case, she was the first person to have air pollution listed as the cause of death at an inquest in the UK. Mr Khan added: It was also the mayor who, when he became Prime Minister, penalized London over the deal with TfL (Transport for London). So don’t take a lesson from a former prime minister, the former mayor, who ignored the science and ignored the facts. In the video, Mr Johnson urged people to stop Mr Khan’s crazy expansion plan, which he called a left-wing tax on people’s lives and livelihoods. Earlier this month, the capital’s mayor wrote to the leaders of Bexley, Bromley, Harrow and Hillingdon councils describing their grounds for a potential legal challenge to the measure as wholly baseless and ill-conceived. On Thursday, Labor mayor Mr Khan dismissed opposition from local authorities as a vocal minority and said he wanted to be on the right side of history. Asked what he thought of some Labor MPs also criticizing the plan, Mr Khan said: The proof that this policy is not about party politics is the fact that some people oppose it from the Labor Party as well as from the Conservative party. It is really important to recognize that in fact the evidence is unequivocal.

