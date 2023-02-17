Trumps Shell spending program comes under DOJ scrutiny





Pay Dirt is a weekly foray into the political fundraising pigsty. Subscribe here to receive it in your inbox every Thursday.

Save America PAC’s former President Donald Trump raised tens of millions of dollars on bogus voter fraud allegations, and now the feds want to know how it was spent.

On Sunday, the New York Times reported that Special Counsel Jack Smith’s team subpoenaed a wide range of Trump sellers, asking questions about how the money was paid to other sellers, stating that they wanted to know if certain entities were used to hide who was being paid or if the payments corresponded to genuine services rendered.

Although the details of the Smiths investigation are unknown, we do have some sort of roadmap. The January 6 House Select Committee report, along with publicly available Federal Election Commission and IRS documents, may shed some light on some of these providers, offering insight into what may have attracted the attention of the DOJ.

First, it is a fact that Trump has literally cloaked his salespeople. Prior to the election, the Trump 2020 campaign had already funneled more than three-quarters of a billion dollars in spending to unknown sub-sellers through an in-house company, called American Made Media Consultants. That arrangement was targeted in an FEC complaint from watchdog group Campaign Legal Center, which alleged the campaign used the scheme to effectively launder money and conceal the true recipients of donor funds from the public.

The FEC commissioners, however, deadlocked along party lines and dismissed the complaint. The CLC sued the FEC over the decision in July, saying the decision was arbitrary and against the law. Now Smith seems to be tackling the same issue.

Adav Noti, CLC’s senior vice president and chief legal officer, told The Daily Beast that following the FEC’s inaction, his group welcomed the DOJ’s review.

Trump’s political organizations illegally concealed hundreds of millions of dollars in spending, and the dysfunctional Federal Election Commission failed to even do its job and open an investigation, Noti said. An investigation by the Special Counsel into where the money went will finally shed light on one of the biggest campaign finance violations in history.

It’s unclear whether Smiths’ jurisdiction extends to other Trump committees beyond Save America. However, a large portion of AMMC’s payouts came after the election, and the campaign itself participated in the same fundraiser as Save America. In some cases, this group appears to have continued the shell payment model after Trump’s departure.

Trump officials created the Save America PAC within weeks of losing the 2020 election. They created the group as a leadership PAC, which would still allow Trump to access funds after leaving office, and immediately began filling its accounts with donations raised on false allegations of a stolen election.

The Jan. 6 committee investigated that fundraising effort as possible wire fraud, an investigation the DOJ appears to have begun last summer, according to reports. When the House committee released its final report in December, it relegated the fundraising investigation to an appendix, which The Daily Beast said was not for lack of smoke.

In fact, the reports’ Follow the Money appendix highlights some troubled supplier relationships. A number of former Trump officials appear to have been on the Save America payroll, taking money through limited liability companies. The Smiths investigation, according to reports, appears concerned about the legitimacy of these payments.

For example, the report notes that from July 2021 to present, Save America appears to have paid longtime Trump adviser and former White House Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino in two ways simultaneously, personally and through l through an LLC.

Scavino, according to FEC records, earns about $9,700 a month on Save America’s payroll. At the same time, Save America was also making monthly payments of $20,000 to an entity called Hudson Digital LLC, which FEC filings tie to Scavinos’ address.

According to the January 6 report, Hudson Digital LLC was registered under a corporate officer in Delaware on January 26, 2021, six days after Trump left office. And Hudson Digital received its first payment of $46,451 the day it was taped. (The last payout from the campaigns to AMMC came on Dec. 14, 2020.) In total, Hudson Digital LLC received more than $420,000 from Save America, all allegedly for work described as digital consulting.

The report noted that Hudson Digital LLC does not appear to have a website, and no further information or mention of it can be found online. According to FEC records, no other political committee has ever paid the company.

Trump’s body man Nick Luna has also joined Save America’s payroll. The Jan. 6 report noted that after Trump left, a Luna-linked company called Red State Partners began receiving monthly payments of $20,000, mostly from Trump’s former campaign committee, with a payment of $20,000 from Save America. No other political committee has ever paid Red State Partners, according to FEC data.

The report found that several former Trump staffers, including one of his January 6 speechwriters, Ross Worthington, appear as officers of a company called Pericles LLC, which was created on January 27. 2021, the day after the appearance of the Scavinos company. Pericles received payments from Save America totaling at least $352,700, mostly for counseling and travel costs, according to the report. FEC records show no other committee paying Pericles LLC, except for decade-old expenses to a separate entity with that name in Alabama.

Another January 6 speechwriter, Robert Gabriel, Jr., also received funds from Save America through an LLC. According to the Jan. 6 report, Gabriel specifically told speechwriters, including Worthington, to reinsert previously deleted inflammatory lines about Vice President Pence into the speech. This direction came after Vice President Pence told President Trump that he would not try to change the election result.

Gabriel established Gabriel Strategies LLC in September 2021, according to the report, and funds from Save America began flowing the following month, totaling more than $167,000 in consulting and travel expenses.

Robert Maguire, who studies political spending at Washington watchdog Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics, told the Daily Beast that the payments raise questions about whether they were for legitimate services or simply hiding money. money to people who may know too much.

There are certainly cases where something like this could be quite reasonable, where you have a business providing a legitimate service, but you are also a PAC employee. Where it starts to get debatable is where it’s just an LLC that’s basically just another pool of money you can get from the political committee, Maguire said.

Looking at this pattern, you have to wonder if it’s part of an effort to keep people quiet about what they saw in the Trump administration, he said. If they only paid them directly, you’d see a list of all those people who left administration suddenly receiving those huge monthly paychecks, some more than others. But by paying them through these companies, it gives the outside impression that these companies have to do something.

Maguire pointed out that Scavino, Trump’s social media manager, could very well have chosen to turn his years of political communications experience into a fine business of political consulting.

DC is full of people leveraging their past campaign work to start consulting firms that do business with a number of campaigns and candidates, but again, that’s not what we’re seeing here, said Maguire.

(During the Trump administration, a number of former employees began receiving monthly payments of $15,000, the equivalent of a top White House salary from the Republican National Committee after leaving their government posts. )

Like Noti, Maguire said the program highlights a huge hole that makes FEC reporting requirements a ripe target.

There is essentially no public accountability. Are they providing a service, or is it a slush fund to receive bribes or hidden money? It’s a ripe target for abuse, he said.

Other Save America payments also raise transparency issues.

Since leaving office, Save America and Trump’s former campaign committee, now called Make America Great Again PAC, have reported more than $29.1 million in legal costs, according to FEC records. .

According to the Jan. 6 report, as of June 2022, more than 67% of Save Americas’ legal fees went to law firms representing witnesses subpoenaed or invited to testify in the congressional investigation. PAC is now paying for the legal costs of key witnesses in the DOJ’s investigation into Trump’s handling of classified information, which contains an element of obstruction of justice.

Last July, The Daily Beast reported a $1 million transfer from Trumps MAGA PAC to Elections LLC, the law firm owned by former Trump White House counsel Stefan Passantino. Passantino represented a number of witnesses in the congressional investigation. In December, he quit his other firm after the January 6 committee accused him of enticing key witness Cassidy Hutchinson to give misleading testimony.

Save Americas’ enigmatic expenses include two other fixed donations of $1 million. One, in June 2021, went to the America First Policy Institute, a think tank that employs several former Trump White House officials, as well as witnesses subpoenaed in the congressional investigation. The other went to the Conservative Partnership Institute, a nonprofit where former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows landed a gig as a senior partner after leaving the White House. CNN reported Wednesday night that Smith also subpoenaed Meadows.

The two donations to AFPI and CPI would then have traveled through nonprofit intermediaries, ultimately funding election audit efforts in Arizona and possibly Georgia.

Finally, between March and May 2021, Trump’s former 2020 campaign, MAGA PAC, recorded nearly $1 million in payments to a document processing company called 2M Management. While the money came from the PACs recount account, the Jan. 6 committee found that 2M Management was actually processing and reviewing primarily documents that were to be produced by the National Archives and Records Administration in response to congressional subpoenas. of two bands, the House Select. Sub-Committee on the Coronavirus Crisis and the January 6 Committee itself.

