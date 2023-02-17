Police try again to arrest Imran Khan – Pakistan





Pakistan

Police try again to arrest Imran Khan

A large contingent of police again surrounded the Zaman Park area of ​​Lahore on Thursday night.

February 17, 2023 05:59

LAHORE (Dunya News) – A large contingent of police has once again surrounded Zaman Park, a locality in Lahore where the PTI leader’s house is located, in a bid to arrest Pakistan’s President Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) , Imran Khan, Thursday evening, Dunya News reported.

According to sources, police are present in large numbers around Zaman Park. Police also sealed off all entry and exit points to Zaman Park and roads were blocked by placing barricades.

Sources said three prisoner vans and other police vehicles are patrolling the areas around Zaman Park while local PTI leaders and a large number of workers are present outside Imran Khan’s residence for his protection.

PTI workers in the area said they were not afraid of the presence of prisoner vans and a large contingent of police around Zaman Park. They also brandished slogans in favor of Imran Khan and against the police. PTI workers also removed road barricades.

LHC disposes of Imran Khan’s request for bail

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday ruled on a petition filed by President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and former Prime Minister Imran Khan, asking for protective bail after he failed to appear before the tribunal.

The court had given Imran Khan time to appear in court until 6:30 p.m. Despite being given time, the PTI president failed to appear in court, after which the two-member LHC bench rejected his plea.

Mr Khan had filed the bail application after an Anti-Terrorism Tribunal (ATC) overturned his bail in a case brought against him for protesting outside the ECP office on Wednesday.

The high court, however, made Mr Khan’s bail conditional on his personal appearance in the case and ordered him to appear before it until 9am on Thursday.

Judge Tariq Saleem Sheikh had pointed out that the appellant had to be presented in court on a stretcher or in the ambulance until 8 p.m., if necessary.

In his plea, Mr Khan said he was a law-abiding citizen and wanted to go to court. He wanted to file a new interim bail plea in court, so a protective bond should be granted, the plea added.

The plea further stated that Mr Khan had been named in the case to victimize him politically. According to the plea, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) rejected the bail application and did not grant Mr Khan a medical waiver to appear in court.

