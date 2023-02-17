Minicab MiEV will be produced locally in Indonesia, Indonesian President Joko Widodo took a test drive at GIIAS 2021





Suara.com – Exciting news has come from PT Mitsubishi Motors Krama Yudha Sales Indonesia (MMKSI). During the Indonesia International Motor Show or IIMS 2023 Motor Show which opened on Thursday (2/16/2023), the company said that the van type electric car, Minicab MiEV will be produced in Indonesia . News Agency Quote Betweenproduction of cars in the utility vehicle or utility vehicle category will take place at the PT MMKSI plant in Karawang, West Java. “We are expanding the study of battery electric vehicle (BEV) utility vehicles so that we can continue to support the adventures of businessmen’s lives,” explained Naoya Nakamura, Chief Executive Officer of MMKSI at the opening of the event. ‘IIMS 2023 at JIExpo Kemayoran, Jakarta. Four units of Mitsubishi Minicab MiEV ready to operate for six months by PT Pos Indonesia, PT Haleyora Power, Gojek and DHL Supply Chain Indonesia [PT MMKSI]. With the production of the Mitsubishi Minicab MiEV commercial car in Indonesia, Mitsubishi is the first Japanese car brand to launch local production of battery electric vehicles. It is also the first time that Mitsubishi Motors vehicles have been produced locally outside of Japan. Read also :

Subaru Launches All New WRX Sedan and Wagon Models at IIMS 2023 At the same time, Hikaru Mii, Director of Product Strategy Division of MMKSI, said that Minicab MiEV has proven its potential for logistics, service, shipping and culinary business markets. “Our BEV commercial vehicles are used in the operational activities of our major partners such as Gojek, DHL, POS Indonesia, Halevora Power and Be Sanur,” he said. For the record, last year there was cooperation on the use of electric commercial cars as a logistics carrier for various companies as a form of reliability testing. And earlier, at the Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show or GIIAS 2021, Indonesian President Joko Widodo also tested the reliability of the electric van. He was driving himself, accompanied by Industry Minister Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita. Minicab MiEV is said to be able to achieve significant operating cost savings with adequate mileage. Read also :

Suzuki Grand Vitara debuts at IIMS 2023 and challenges Corolla Cross Hybrid and Almaz Hybrid Mitsubishi Minicab MiEV (Dok. Mitsubishi) Compact dimensions and adequate turning radius of the car will allow to accelerate even on narrow and steep roads. This mini-size van which falls under the category of light commercial vehicle (LVC) has quite a powerful and low-emission drive. “Starting with this model, we will soon create a whole new commercial market of BEV and we are sure that our product will become one of the key players in Indonesia,” continued Hikaru Mii. The electric car has 5 kWh lithium-ion type battery specification which can drive the vehicle up to 100 km. The Minicab MiEV is equipped with an electric motor with a power of 30 kW or the equivalent of 40 hp, with dimensions of length 3,395 mm, width 1,475 mm, height 1,810 mm, 2,390 mm and wheelbase 2,390 mm .

