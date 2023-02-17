US and Europe ignore India’s crackdown on BBC as Modi leverages his global influence

Just hours after Indian tax authorities raided the BBC offices on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had phone calls with Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron touting record orders for 470 planes by Air India Ltd.

The juxtaposition, intentional or not, marked a shining display of Modis’ success in leveraging India’s geopolitical position and economic promise to maintain good relations with the United States and its allies even as his government emboldened to suppress dissent at home.

The BBC investigation, which continued on Wednesday, came weeks after the British broadcaster aired a documentary examining Modis’ role in the deadly 2002 riots in his home state of Gujarat. Although the government sought to portray the move as unrelated to the documentary, his Bharatiya Janata party held a press conference the same day in which a representative called the BBC the most corrupt company in the world.

India is a country that gives an opportunity to every organization and individual as long as you are willing to abide by the country’s constitution and have no hidden agenda, BJP spokesperson Gaurav told reporters. Bhatia. As long as you don’t spit venom.

The pressure on the BBC represents an escalation in Modis’ efforts over the past decade to stifle dissent. In 2021, the Washington-based group Freedom House downgraded India to partly free of freedom due to discriminatory policies against Muslims and increased harassment of journalists, civil society groups and journalists. other critics of the government, a characterization which the Modis government has refuted.

Even so, Modi has suffered little consequence from foreign investors or governments like the United States that regularly criticize China on human rights issues. He is touting India as the mother of democracy while preparing to host world leaders at the Group of 20 leaders summit later this year.

One of the main reasons is that India’s geopolitical importance to the United States and its allies has only increased as US policymakers seek to thwart Beijing’s rise, placing greater emphasis on the Quad group which also includes Japan and Australia. India also remains one of the fastest growing economies at a time of slow growth across the globe.

The world is certainly not about to turn against Modi or India, said Michael Kugelman, director of the South Asia Institute at the Washington-based Wilson Center. On the contrary, most of the international community continues to regard India as a strategic player and a key trade and investment partner.

Modis’ erosion of democratic institutions and his calls for a Hindu majority since he took power in 2014 have only cemented his power. His party leads opinion polls ahead of next year’s national elections that could see him win a third term.

Global funds pumped more than $11 billion into India’s stock market in the second half of 2022, putting its gauges among the best performing in the world last year, with the MSCI AC World Index falling nearly 20% . A senior Goldman Sachs Group Inc. executive said this month that the New York-based bank is investing more of its clients’ money in India and developed Asia-Pacific markets as interest in China cools down.

Still, signs of trouble are evident, leading to exits this year.

India has been rocked in recent weeks after US firm Hindenburg Research accused billionaire Gautam Adani of fraud and market manipulation, wiping out more than $130 billion in market value at one of the country’s largest conglomerates. . Adani, who is considered close to Modi, refuted the allegations and stoked nationalism in a 413-page rebuttal by his flagship company.

This is not just an unwarranted attack on any particular company, but a calculated attack on India, the independence, integrity and quality of Indian institutions, and the history of India’s growth and ambition, Adani said in his response.

Leading opposition politicians, who have struggled to compete with Modis’ well-funded electoral machine, have sought to highlight the links

between the Prime Minister and Adani to try to catch up in the polls. Modi has kept a cautious silence on both the Adani crisis and the BBC documentary, floating above the fray as underlings and supporters defend him and go on the offensive.

India is booming, but sinister designs are there to float a narrative, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar said. We cannot let the freefall of doctored narratives degrade our growth story.

A former Indian foreign minister argued this week that the government should seek to exclude some journalists who work with foreign media.

Foreign journalists in particular cannot and should not interfere in another country’s domestic politics, Kanwal Sibal said in a televised debate on the BBC raid. And if they do, they risk being expelled. The right to freedom of expression cannot be invoked.

The reaction shows that the Modis government seeks to create a nationalist battle in which it protects the population against external enemies, according to Mohan Guruswamy, a former finance ministry official.

It’s trying to create a new narrative that outsiders are against you, Guruswamy said. These are bad for India’s image as a democracy and as an alternative to China.

The BBC India documentary: The Modi Question tackled an issue that plagued Modis’ political career. In sectarian violence in 2002, more than 1,000 people, mostly Muslims, were killed after a train carrying Hindu pilgrims was set on fire by a Muslim mob. Human rights groups have blamed Modi for doing little to stop the violence, allegations that were denied by him and later dismissed by India’s Supreme Court.

When the film was released in the UK in January, its release was restricted in India, with the country’s Ministry of External Affairs calling it propaganda. The Indian government has also asked social media giants Twitter Inc. and Alphabet Inc.’s YouTube to remove videos and tweets about the film.

The bias, the lack of objectivity, a lingering colonial mindset are clearly visible, Arindam Bagchi, spokesman for India’s foreign ministry, told reporters last month.

Prior to his election victory in 2014, the United States denied Modi a visa for his alleged role in the Gujarat riots. After the BBC’s tax inquiry this week, State Department spokesman Ned Price referred reporters to the Indian government for more details while making a general point about the benefits of press freedom .

This is more than the British government has offered. On Wednesday, Prime Minister Rishi Sunaks’ administration had not commented on the BBC inquiry, which came as India announced the next round of British trade talks. Several weeks ago, British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly noted that the BBC was independent and called India an incredibly important international partner.

Modi will overcome this moment politically at home, just as he has taken so many other beatings, the Wilson Center’s Kugelman said. He is simply too popular and the opposition too weak to harm him politically. It’ll be OK.

