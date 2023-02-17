Boris Johnson and wife Carrie ‘see nine-bedroom Georgian mansion in the Cotswolds’

Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie have reportedly seen a huge Georgian mansion in the Costwolds in recent weeks as they searched for a new family home.

The Grade II listed nine-bedroom mansion is said to have invited bids ‘over 4 million’ and its online listing says ‘sold STC [subject to contact]’.

The mirror reported that the couple were interested in the 400-year-old property in Oxfordshire, which spans nearly five acres of land.

London’s potential departure has also sparked speculation that the former prime minister, 58, could return to a new constituency.

Previously, the couple who have two children, Wilf, two, and Romy, one, were looking to put down roots in the capital.

The couple are said to be interested in the 400-year-old property in the Cotswolds (stock image)

The Mirror described the property as close to a church courtyard and full of period features. The property also has its own enclosed garden, moat and tennis court.

The house is in the parliamentary constituency of Wantage and is close to the seat of Henley, which Mr Johnson represented as an MP from 2001 to 2008, when he resigned to become Mayor of London.

It was reported towards the end of last year that the couple were already staying in the area, in a luxury cottage on the Daylesford estate in Gloucestershire, courtesy of JCB founder Lord Bamford and his wife Carol.

Regardless of location, prize money will certainly not be an issue for Mr Johnson, who has earned large sums of money on the speaking circuit. Earning 276,000 from a speech in Colorado Springs in October and 2.5 million from a booking agency for speeches he has yet to give.

Mr Johnson is co-owner of three homes in Oxfordshire, London and Somerset.

The spokesman declined to say whether the Johnsons’ prime minister bought the house.

Mr Johnson has repeatedly insisted he will stand again in his current seat of Uxbridge and South Ruislip, which he first won in the 2015 general election.

Revelations of his interest in property close to his former constituency will fuel suggestions he could be fighting for his old seat of Henley.

Current Tory MP John Howell has not confirmed whether he will stand again, but when asked if Mr Johnson could return earlier this month, he said: ‘I sincerely hope No.”