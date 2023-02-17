Politics
Boris Johnson and wife Carrie ‘see nine-bedroom Georgian mansion in the Cotswolds’
Boris Johnson and wife Carrie ‘view nine-bedroom Georgian mansion in the Cotswolds as couple search for new family home’
- The ex-PM is said to be looking for a house, although he already owns several
- The property is said to have nine bedrooms and its own tennis court
Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie have reportedly seen a huge Georgian mansion in the Costwolds in recent weeks as they searched for a new family home.
The Grade II listed nine-bedroom mansion is said to have invited bids ‘over 4 million’ and its online listing says ‘sold STC [subject to contact]’.
The mirror reported that the couple were interested in the 400-year-old property in Oxfordshire, which spans nearly five acres of land.
London’s potential departure has also sparked speculation that the former prime minister, 58, could return to a new constituency.
Previously, the couple who have two children, Wilf, two, and Romy, one, were looking to put down roots in the capital.
Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie have reportedly seen a huge Georgian mansion in the Costwolds in recent weeks as they searched for a new family home.
The couple are said to be interested in the 400-year-old property in the Cotswolds (stock image)
The Mirror described the property as close to a church courtyard and full of period features. The property also has its own enclosed garden, moat and tennis court.
The house is in the parliamentary constituency of Wantage and is close to the seat of Henley, which Mr Johnson represented as an MP from 2001 to 2008, when he resigned to become Mayor of London.
It was reported towards the end of last year that the couple were already staying in the area, in a luxury cottage on the Daylesford estate in Gloucestershire, courtesy of JCB founder Lord Bamford and his wife Carol.
Regardless of location, prize money will certainly not be an issue for Mr Johnson, who has earned large sums of money on the speaking circuit. Earning 276,000 from a speech in Colorado Springs in October and 2.5 million from a booking agency for speeches he has yet to give.
Mr Johnson is co-owner of three homes in Oxfordshire, London and Somerset.
The spokesman declined to say whether the Johnsons’ prime minister bought the house.
Mr Johnson has repeatedly insisted he will stand again in his current seat of Uxbridge and South Ruislip, which he first won in the 2015 general election.
Revelations of his interest in property close to his former constituency will fuel suggestions he could be fighting for his old seat of Henley.
Current Tory MP John Howell has not confirmed whether he will stand again, but when asked if Mr Johnson could return earlier this month, he said: ‘I sincerely hope No.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11761425/Boris-Johnson-wife-Carrie-view-nine-bedroom-Georgian-mansion-Cotswolds.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Hokies appear to be continuing good form as hosts of Liberty, West Virginia
- Serum lactate monitoring may help predict neurological dysfunction caused by acute metabolic crisis
- Is coffee a miracle drink?Study Boasts Myriad Health Benefits… And It Can Even Protect Against COVID-19
- Chinese leader Xi to pay state visit to Iran
- Qatargas organizes NSD activities in Aspire Zone, Al Khor Community
- How much immunity do we get from COVID infection? Large study provides new clues
- Breast cancer: Radiation may not affect survival in certain patients over 65, new study suggests
- iPhone 15’s switch to USB-C confirmed in first real-world spy shots
- Tickets Atlantic Hockey Tournament Quarterfinals on sale Monday
- Belarus will join Russia if Ukraine attacks, says Lukashenko – BBC News
- Brouwer upsets Rune, who retires with an injury
- SEC Football Schedule: Creating the Perfect Matchups for Every Team as Texas, Oklahoma Join in the 2024 Season