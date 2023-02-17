LHC rejects Imran Khan’s bail request for non-appearance – Pakistan





The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday rejected former Pakistani Prime Minister and President Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan’s appeal for bail in a case involving protests outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Aaj News reported.

The PTI leader had petitioned the LHC for his bail after an anti-terrorism court in Islamabad, after Imran failed to appear before it, rejected his bail.

Resuming the hearing, Judge Ali Baqir Najafi pointed out that the plaintiff had been summoned for 6:30 p.m., but that he had not appeared.

Imran decided not to appear in court despite repeated opportunities offered by the court.

On Thursday, Imrans’ lawyer, Azhar Siddique, presented his power of attorney on behalf of the former prime minister, who had been asked to appear in court in person today.

The lawyer told the court that a meeting with Imran’s doctors was underway and the party had concerns about his safety.

Siddiqui told Judge Tariq Saleem Sheikh that his client wanted to withdraw his bail application because the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had already granted Imran relief – on Wednesday the IHC barred a banking court to instruct the former Prime Minister’s bail plea in a prohibited finance case.

Judge Sheikh noted that Imrans’ signatures on the affidavit, attached to the petition, and the power of attorney were different and said: “I will issue you or your client a notice of contempt of court. “

At this, the lawyer asked for more time, after which the judge adjourned the hearing until 4 p.m. today.

The hearing was adjourned to February 16 (today) on Wednesday after the former prime minister failed to appear in court.

A complaint has been filed against the PTI leader after PTI workers took to the streets and staged protests outside ECP offices across Pakistan after the ECP disqualified Imran in the Toshakhana case .

Clashes were also reported between police and protesters.

Meanwhile, in the petition to the LHC, the PTI chief said Islamabad ATC did not grant him a waiver to appear on medical grounds and also rejected his request for an extension of bail. .

At Wednesday’s hearing, the High Court ruled that by law Imran had to go to the relevant court to secure a protective bond.

Imran’s lawyer informed the court that the head of the PTI is asking for bail on medical grounds as doctors have advised him to rest for three weeks.

Protective bond: LHC adjourns hearing until February 16

“Imran Khan survived an assassination attempt. His life is in serious danger,” added the lawyer.

For this, the court ordered the Inspector General of Punjab Police to provide full security to the PTI chief and make it possible for him to appear in court.

