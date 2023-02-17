Politics
Xi Jinping delivers a speech at a meeting of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee on COVID-19 prevention and control work
The Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee held a meeting on Feb. 16 to hear a report on recent COVID-19 prevention and control work. Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, chaired the meeting and delivered an important speech.
It was pointed out at the meeting that over the past more than three years, China has embarked on an extraordinary journey in its fight against COVID-19. The CPC Central Committee, with Comrade Xi Jinping at its center, has always put people and their lives first, and united and led the whole Party and people of all ethnic groups to fight COVID-19. 19 with one heart and one mind. With a strong sense of responsibility and strategic determination, we have optimized and adjusted COVID-19 prevention and control measures in light of the changing situation, and effectively balanced pandemic containment with development. Economic and Social. As a result, we have managed to prevent the widespread prevalence of more virulent and deadly variants, effectively protect people’s safety and health, and buy us valuable time to win the battle against the pandemic. Since November 2022, we have been optimizing our response measures to focus on protecting health and preventing severe cases, and ensured a smooth transition in a short period of time. As a result, more than 200 million people have been treated and nearly 800,000 patients in serious condition received effective treatment. The rate of COVID-19 has been kept at the lowest level in the world. We have won a decisive victory in our response to COVID-19. China, a country with a large population of 1.4 billion people, has created a remarkable feat in the history of mankind. civilization by successfully emerging from the pandemic. Practices have proven that the Party Central Committee’s assessments of the epidemic situation, its major decisions regarding the prevention and control work, and the significant adjustments it has made to response strategies are absolutely correct and recognized by the people. . This explains why remarkable progress has been made.
It was pointed out during the meeting that the overall situation of COVID-19 response is good nationwide and the country is gradually entering a new phase of COVID-19 prevention and control, which has been downgraded. under Class B infectious disease management. However, the global COVID-19 pandemic is still ongoing and the virus continues to mutate.
All departments and local authorities should, with a strong sense of responsibility, thoroughly review the experience and practices of the past three years, especially those implemented in recent years, improve relevant mechanisms and measures, strengthen the work of prevention and control of COVID-19 in the new phase, build a stronger health service system and solidly consolidate what has been achieved.
The meeting called for diligently implementing the decisions and provisions of the CPC Central Committee, stressing that local authorities, relevant departments, employers and individuals should strictly shoulder their own responsibilities. Particular attention should be paid to the key links of pandemic prevention and control, people at high risk of COVID-19 should be kept under reasonable protection, and more work should be done to strengthen response measures on the basis of what has been achieved.
Efforts should be made to strengthen the capacity for epidemic surveillance and routine alert, improve the epidemic surveillance and information reporting system, so that prompt and accurate alerts can be issued, and prevention and necessary checks are taken in the event of an emergency. The next phase of vaccination work should be organized scientifically based on viral mutations and vaccine efficacy, and efforts should be made to get more elderly people vaccinated. Efforts should be made to build a health system in which the detection and screening of cases, the treatment of infected people and the protection of high-risk people as well as the supply of supplies are carried out at different levels in an orderly manner. Work must continue to optimize resource allocation and build stronger three-tier healthcare networks with public medical institutions as the backbone.
It was stressed during the meeting that efforts should be made to better secure the production and supply of medical equipment, improve the system and the reserve catalog, consolidate and improve the mechanism responsible for the coordinated allocation of personnel and supplies, and effectively fill gaps in capacity, drugs, equipment and other aspects at the primary level. Breakthroughs in scientific and technological research in the field of health should be achieved in a well-coordinated manner and the strength of all parties should be pooled to improve the technological level in this regard. It is important to cherish what has been achieved in the fight against COVID-19, to tell good stories about China’s fight against the virus, to inspire the whole Party and people of all ethnic groups. to have confidence to prevail over all adversities in the future and to walk forward overcoming all obstacles on the new journey in the new era.
Other issues were also discussed during the meeting.
