Grand jury in Trump Georgia probe sees possible perjury, but not voter fraud





The catalyst for the inquiry was Mr. Trump’s call on January 2, 2021 to Brad Raffensperger, the Georgian Secretary of State, in which he urged Mr. Raffensperger, another Republican, to recalculate the results and to find 11,780 votes. , or enough to nullify its loss in the state.

Mr. Trump, in a statement on Thursday, correctly noted that the published excerpts do not even mention President Trump’s name. He said it was his constitutional duty to ensure the safety, security and integrity of the election, and that during his pitch-perfect phone calls to Georgian officials, no one objected, even mildly protested, or did not hang up.

But Mr. Raffensperger repeatedly told Mr. Trump on the call that the state results were accurate.

He later wrote in a book that for the Secretary of State’s office to recalculate, the numbers would have to be falsified somehow. The president was asking me to do something that I didn’t know well, and I wasn’t going to do it.

Legal experts said a number of criminal charges in Georgia could apply to Mr. Trump’s appeal to Mr. Raffensperger, including first-degree criminal solicitation to commit voter fraud, which is a crime.

But the survey also looked at a number of other issues. Another source of potential legal danger for Mr. Trump, experts say, is his direct involvement in recruiting a list of fake presidential voters in the weeks following the 2020 election, a plan that unfolded even after President Biden prevailed in three different counts of the vote.

Donald Trump was already very likely to face charges in Georgia, said Norman Eisen, an attorney who served as special counsel to the House Judiciary Committee during Mr. Trump’s first impeachment and trial. He said the jury’s finding that there was no widespread voter fraud mortally wounds any defense he might have, any factual or legal defense he might have for his misconduct.

Clark D. Cunningham, a law professor at Georgia State University, said that while the portions released today do not name specific individuals to be charged, the document filed in court today is nonetheless of historic significance. .

