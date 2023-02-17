Class 2 student writes condolence letter to PM Modi on death of his mother; his response is going viral





Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s response to a condolence letter on his mother Hiraba is going viral on social media. The letter, written by a Class 2 student from Bangalore, was shared by BJP’s Khushbu Sundar. “That is the quality of a true statesman,” Sundar wrote as he shared Prime Minister Modi’s response. “Honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi ji responds to condolence letter from class 2 student. These are life-changing gestures and will steer this youngster’s life in the right direction,” the BJP leader said. Heeraba, the mother of Prime Minister Modi, died aged 99 on December 30, 2022. Aarush Srivastava, a class 2 student, wrote to Prime Minister Modi the same day, asking him to accept his heartfelt condolences. “I felt very sad to see on TV that your beloved mother, Smt Heera Ben, 100 years old, passed away today. Please accept my deepest condolences,” he wrote. “I pray that his soul rests at the noble feet of Almighty God.” This is the quality of a true statesman! Hon’ble PM @Narendra Modi ji responds to a condolence letter from a class 2 student. These are life-changing gestures that will steer this youngster’s life in the right direction. pic.twitter.com/97P9fIrQLP KhushbuSundar (@khushsundar) February 15, 2023 The Prime Minister responded to Aarush’s letter on January 25, 2023. “My gratitude for your heartfelt condolences on the passing of my mother,” he wrote. “Mom’s passing is an irreparable loss and her pain is beyond words. Thank you for including me in your thoughts and prayers.” Prime Minister Modi said such gestures gave him strength and courage to bear the loss. “Thank you again for the sincere condolences,” he said. Many people welcomed the Prime Minister’s response to the student. Un Siddharth Bakaria, a Twitter user, said it was truly inspiring to see leaders taking the time to connect with young minds and positively impact their lives. Jayapriya, another user, praised the prime minister for the act. “Beyond roles, responsibilities, power structure, positions, age and scene, there is a simple, pure human connection, which goes from heart to heart. Reality in the letter and the answer is clear and inescapable.” WATCH: Rahul Gandhi vs PM Modi in Parliament Also Read: ‘No Expertise to Deal with IMF’: Ex-Investment Banker Wants Pakistan FM to Quit

