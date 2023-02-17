Portions of Trump Georgia grand jury report released suggesting possible witness perjury





A Fulton County, Georgia special grand jury has released portions of a report detailing the findings of the investigation into whether former President Donald Trump and his allies interfered in Georgia’s presidential election. as part of a wider attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

The report says a majority of the grand jury believe one or more witnesses may have committed perjury in their testimony and recommends that prosecutors pursue indictments against them, if the district attorney finds the evidence compelling.

“The long-awaited major sections of the Georgia report, which don’t even mention President Trump’s name, have nothing to do with the President because President Trump has done absolutely nothing wrong,” the report said. Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung at Fox News Digital.

“The President participated in two perfect phone calls regarding election integrity in Georgia, which he is entitled to do in fact, as President it was President Trump’s constitutional duty to provide security, security and integrity of the elections.Between the two calls, there were numerous officials and lawyers on the phone, including the Georgia Secretary of State, and no one objected, even mildly protested, or n ‘ hung up,” Cheung continued. “President Trump will always continue to fight for real and honest elections in America!”

Prosecutors and several media organizations had pushed to release the full grand jury report, but Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney declined to do so, citing “very limited due process” granted to Trump allies who testified.

On Monday, the Georgian judge announced he would release the report’s introduction and conclusion, as well as the section in which grand jurors fear some witnesses lied under oath.

GEORGIA JUDGES OKS ONLY PARTIAL RELEASE OF TRUMP’S SPECIAL GRAND JURY REPORT, CITING VERY LIMITED DUE PROCESS

Former President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign event at the South Carolina Statehouse in Columbia, South Carolina on January 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

Any recommendations on who should or should not be prosecuted will remain secret for now to protect their due process rights, McBurney wrote.

The report comes as Trump actively campaigns to return to the White House in the 2024 presidential election.

FORMER MIKE PENCE ADVISOR SAYS DOJ SUBPOENA IS ACTING AS SECURITY HEDGE FOR EX-VP’S POSSIBLE 2024 RACE

Fulton County, Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis has yet to decide whether to ask a normal grand jury to bring charges against Donald Trump or his allies. (David Walter Banks)

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is investigating Trump, who is accused of pressuring Georgia officials to “find” enough votes to prevent President Biden from winning the state. Trump had made numerous allegations of widespread voter fraud in Georgia and other states, although his attorneys were unable to support those allegations in various lawsuits challenging the election results.

The special grand jury spent about seven months hearing testimony from witnesses, including high-level Trump allies, such as attorney Rudy Giuliani and Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, and senior officials from Georgia, such as Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and Gov Brian Kemp.

TRUMP WELCOMES NIKKI HALEY TO THE 2024 RACE: MORE IS GREETER

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger speaks during a press conference Monday, in Atlanta, Dec. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

McBurney wrote that the full report includes recommendations for Willis, including “a list of who should (or should not) be charged, and for what, in relation to the conduct (and consequences) of the 2020 general election in Georgia”.

Willis will decide whether to bring criminal charges against Trump or his allies in the coming months.

READ PARTS OF THE TRUMP GRAND JURY REPORT – APP USERS CLICK HERE:

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News’ Danielle Wallace contributed to this report.

Chris Pandolfo is a staff writer for Fox News Digital. Send tips to [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @ChrisCPandolfo.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxnews.com/politics/parts-trump-georgia-grand-jury-report-released-suggesting-possible-witness-perjury The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos