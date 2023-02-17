Who is responsible for the deaths due to the earthquake in Turkey?

The well-known novel by Nobel Prize-winning author Gabriel Garca Mrquez, Chronicle of an announced deathtells the story of a murder that many people knew was going to happen and did nothing to prevent.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Sarajevo, Bosnia, in September. 6, 2022. [AP Photo/Armin Durgut]

The February 6, 2023 earthquake between Turkey and Syria, which destroyed tens of thousands of buildings in both countries and killed more than 42,000 people, presents a different version of this story. Many reports from experts, and even state officials, have predicted earthquakes along Turkey’s fault lines on a scientific and historical basis for years. Yet Turkish state officials and corporations have taken no action to prevent tens of thousands of entirely predictable deaths.

The government, which is responsible for earthquake safety, as well as the entire political establishment, municipalities and official institutions ignored these scientific findings. They deliberately closed their eyes to the murder that was about to be committed. Millions of people lived in buildings that were known to collapse or be badly damaged in a major earthquake. In this real-life version of Garca Mrquez’s novel, social murder has taken place as tens of thousands of people have died preventable deaths trapped under the rubble.

In contrast, the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) government, led by President Recep Tayyip Erdoan since 2002, is trying to cover up its undeniable crime by failing to prepare and take precautions against the tremors. of land in a country prone to earthquakes. On the one hand, he uses the pro-government media to claim that the earthquakes were too big and that one cannot be prepared for such an earthquake. On the other hand, it tries to blame the disaster solely on the contractors and other low-level criminals who built them.

Undoubtedly, the main perpetrators involved in this social murder include contractors who construct buildings that violate current safety regulations and refuse to pay for the materials, labor and engineering services needed to complete additional benefits. However, it is the capitalist political establishment as a whole that has built the system that allows contractors to circumvent essential security rules.

Huge construction profits, which have dominated Turkey’s economy and politics for the past decades, have generated huge interest and investment. In 2017, there were around 330,000 registered entrepreneurs in Turkey, a country of 85 million people, with 60,000 registered entrepreneurs at the Istanbul Chamber of Commerce alone. However, it is estimated that there are only 3,800 entrepreneurs in Germany, with a population of 83 million, and 20,000 or 30,000 entrepreneurs in all of Europe.

Construction came to the fore in Turkey as a state-supported and developed industry, creating wealth and, of course, financing bourgeois politics. Building regulations have been rewritten several times, while the power to inspect and approve projects has been taken away from professional organizations such as the Union of Turkish Architects and Engineers Chambers (TMMOB) .

The government has amended the Public Procurement Law 192 times since its enactment in 2003, removing all obstacles to AKP patronage of party contractors. Hatay Airport which was badly damaged by the earthquake, several highways which were destroyed and the collapsed office building of the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) in Hatay were all built by AKP contractors. These demolitions also played a significant role in delaying official search and rescue and relief efforts.

Construction amnesties have played a decisive role in preventable destruction. Eight amnesties were issued during the AKP era, making it legally impossible to inspect many buildings.

Despite the crocodile tears shed by the ruling circles after the earthquake, the entire political establishment, allies of the AKP and opposition parties, are implicated. In accordance with laws enacted by all parties in parliament, the Ministry of Environment, Town Planning and Climate Change has opened up areas that scientifically should not be open for settlement.

Municipalities issued building permits without inspecting projects built in earthquake-prone areas, building inspection institutions failed to properly inspect such buildings, and engineers provided their services to such structures. From top to bottom, they are all involved in social murders in the affected areas.

More recently, in 2018, a so-called building amnesty was put in place to address the problem of zoning buildings without permits built before December 31, 2017. About 10 million people benefited from this law, which legalized dangerous illegal structures, most of which were built without supervision and without any engineering services. As a result, 16 billion Turkish liras were collected from building owners as building registration certificate fees and transferred to the State Treasury.

A total of 294,000 owners of illegal buildings in the 10 provinces devastated by the earthquake have benefited from this amnesty. Had it not been for the earthquakes of the past week, another zoning amnesty would likely have been enacted, in accordance with a legislative proposal submitted by the fascist Great Unity Party (BBP), an ally of Erdoans AKP, and with the support or collusion of so-called opposition parties, as in the past.

It should be noted that the administration of the TMMOB has not yet announced a disciplinary procedure for the engineers who drew the projects of the buildings collapsed after the earthquakes or carried out inspections in the municipalities or private companies. However, it is well known that some engineers rent out their degrees to contractors and inspection companies just to sign projects and documents and get paid for it, and who don’t even know where the job sites are.

In the aftermath of the 1999 Marmara earthquake, which officially killed more than 17,000 people, prosecutors failed to open a full-scale investigation and bring to justice those responsible for the building collapses and mass death. However, Veli Ger, a contractor who was building in Yalova at the time and whose entire housing estate collapsed, was arrested and tried for the deaths of 198 people. Although Ger was sentenced to 18 years and 9 months in prison, he was released after serving 7.5 years.

Today, the Erdoan government is following the same script, trying to exculpate itself and the capitalist system by targeting a contractor from a collapsed building complex. In an event where more than 36,000 people died according to official figures, the government takes no responsibility. Not a single official resigned.

Despite the massive destruction and loss of life in the earthquake zone, no high-level officials have been arrested, except for a few contractors and a few people who signed building permits at one level. lower.

A few token arrests cannot relieve the responsibility of those who did not take the security measures against earthquakes, those who prepared the construction amnesties, those who approved them in parliament or did not opposed, those who designed, authorized and inspected these projects. The only way to hold all those responsible to account and prevent further social catastrophes is for the working class to mobilize with a socialist program against this system that puts private profit and wealth before human life.