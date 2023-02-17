Connect with us

Who is responsible for the deaths due to the earthquake in Turkey?

The well-known novel by Nobel Prize-winning author Gabriel Garca Mrquez, Chronicle of an announced deathtells the story of a murder that many people knew was going to happen and did nothing to prevent.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Sarajevo, Bosnia, in September. 6, 2022. [AP Photo/Armin Durgut]

The February 6, 2023 earthquake between Turkey and Syria, which destroyed tens of thousands of buildings in both countries and killed more than 42,000 people, presents a different version of this story. Many reports from experts, and even state officials, have predicted earthquakes along Turkey’s fault lines on a scientific and historical basis for years. Yet Turkish state officials and corporations have taken no action to prevent tens of thousands of entirely predictable deaths.

The government, which is responsible for earthquake safety, as well as the entire political establishment, municipalities and official institutions ignored these scientific findings. They deliberately closed their eyes to the murder that was about to be committed. Millions of people lived in buildings that were known to collapse or be badly damaged in a major earthquake. In this real-life version of Garca Mrquez’s novel, social murder has taken place as tens of thousands of people have died preventable deaths trapped under the rubble.

In contrast, the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) government, led by President Recep Tayyip Erdoan since 2002, is trying to cover up its undeniable crime by failing to prepare and take precautions against the tremors. of land in a country prone to earthquakes. On the one hand, he uses the pro-government media to claim that the earthquakes were too big and that one cannot be prepared for such an earthquake. On the other hand, it tries to blame the disaster solely on the contractors and other low-level criminals who built them.

Undoubtedly, the main perpetrators involved in this social murder include contractors who construct buildings that violate current safety regulations and refuse to pay for the materials, labor and engineering services needed to complete additional benefits. However, it is the capitalist political establishment as a whole that has built the system that allows contractors to circumvent essential security rules.

Huge construction profits, which have dominated Turkey’s economy and politics for the past decades, have generated huge interest and investment. In 2017, there were around 330,000 registered entrepreneurs in Turkey, a country of 85 million people, with 60,000 registered entrepreneurs at the Istanbul Chamber of Commerce alone. However, it is estimated that there are only 3,800 entrepreneurs in Germany, with a population of 83 million, and 20,000 or 30,000 entrepreneurs in all of Europe.

