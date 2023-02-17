We don’t want a cold war





Jakarta – US President Joe Biden plans to talk to the President of China Xi Jinping. Biden plans to communicate with Xi Jinping after the spy balloon incident is shot down. As quoted by CNN.com, Friday (2/17/2023), Biden did not specify when the potential meeting between the two leaders would take place. The objects shot down by the US military were a Chinese spy balloon and three other unidentified objects. “We are looking for competition, not conflict with China. We are not looking for a new Cold War,” Biden said at the White House. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT “But I make no apologies and we will compete,” he continued. Biden said the recent incidents underscored the importance of “keeping open lines of communication between our diplomats and military professionals.” Earlier, the first balloon incident prompted US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to cancel a planned trip to Beijing. Senior diplomats called the allegations of Chinese espionage “unacceptable and irresponsible”. On Sunday, the United States ordered an unmanned “octagonal structure” balloon to be dropped in Michigan near the Canadian border – it was the fourth object to be destroyed in eight days. Fighter pilots also shot down smaller unidentified objects over Alaska on February 10 and northern Canada on February 11. Wang says he “has no understanding of [objek-objek tersebut]”. “But what we want to say to everyone here is that the frequent firing of advanced American missiles used to shoot down unidentified flying objects is an overreaction of excessive force,” he said. A US military commander, General Glen VanHerck, said there was no indication of a threat from the new object. He said it could be a “type of gas balloon” or “some kind of propulsion system”. Nor could VanHerck rule out that the objects were extraterrestrial. See also the video “Joe Biden praises the pilot who shot down the Chinese spy balloon”:

