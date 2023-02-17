Adivasis development is personal to me, says PM Modi

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that the country was working for the tribal people with a pride never seen before and stressed that their well-being was for him a matter of “personal relationships and feelings”.

He was speaking after inaugurating “Aadi Mahotsav”, a national tribal festival meant to showcase tribal culture on a large scale. Speaking on this occasion, the Prime Minister listed the measures taken by his government since 2014 to accelerate the progress of the community.

Mr Modi noted that for the first time, Draupadi Murmu, a tribal, held the highest constitutional post in the country. He added that the budget allocation for the community had increased significantly since 2014.

The Prime Minister called on people of Delhi and neighboring areas to visit the festival to witness the rich tribal culture and nutritious food items showcased across the country.

“Let’s make sure they sell all their products. The government is now going from Delhi to those who are considered remote and bringing them into the mainstream,” he said.

Mr Modi mentioned that tribes played a big role in India’s freedom movement, but attempts have been made for decades to ignore these golden chapters and the sacrifices made by the men and women of the community and its government now brings them to light in the “Amrit Kaal”.

“For the first time, the country has started celebrating Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas on the birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda. Museums on the life and contributions of tribal leaders are opening in various states. This will inspire and guide the country for many centuries,” Mr Modi said.

He said his government has been working to boost the demand for tribal products, noting that more than 1.25 crore tribals, especially women, are part of more than 80 lakh self-help groups across the country.

“Aadi Mahotsav celebrates India’s glorious tribal culture and traditions. He takes our strength of ‘unity in diversity’ to new heights. It makes our idea of ​​’vikas and virasat’ come alive. Aadi Mahotsav is like an endless sky where India’s diversity is projected like the colors of a rainbow,” the Prime Minister said.

Mr Modi recalled his long association with the community. “The welfare of tribal society is also a matter of personal relationships and emotions for me,” he said, recalling his close association with tribal communities during his years as a social worker.

“I have seen your traditions up close, experienced them and learned from them,” the Prime Minister added, recalling spending important years of his life in the Umargam tribal belt in Ambaji.

He said tribal life taught him a lot about the country and its traditions.

The Prime Minister underlined that the country moves with unprecedented pride in its tribal glory and said that tribal products find pride of place in its gifts to foreign dignitaries.

“Tribal tradition is showcased by India as an integral part of Indian pride and heritage on global platforms. India conveys solutions to issues like global warming and climate change in the mode of tribal life,” he said, pointing out that India’s tribal community has a lot to inspire and teach about sustainable development.

Elaborating on the “Van Dhan Mission”, the Prime Minister informed the audience that more than 3,000 Van Dhan Kendras have been established in various states and around 90 minor forest products have been placed under the MSP, seven times more than the number in 2014.

“Similarly, the growing network of self-help groups in the country is benefiting the tribal society. There are 1.25 crore tribal members in more than 80 lakh self-help groups operating in the country,” a- he declared.

Highlighting the difficulties faced by tribal youths due to the language barrier, the Prime Minister shed light on the new education policy where young people can choose to study in their mother tongue. “Our tribal children and young people studying in their own language and progressing have now become a reality,” he said.

The Prime Minister reiterated that the country was rising to new heights because his government prioritized the development of the poorest. “The path to progress opens automatically when the country prioritizes the person at the bottom rung,” Mr Modi said.

He informed the audience that in this year’s budget, the penalty for Scheduled Tribes has also increased fivefold from 2014.

“Young people who were trapped in the trap of separatism due to isolation and neglect, are now connecting to the mainstream through the internet and infra. This is the flow of” Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas “which reaches all the citizens of the remotest parts of the country. It is the sound of the confluence of Aadi and Aadhunikta (modernity), on which will rise the soaring edifice of New India”, said the prime minister.

The Prime Minister highlighted the journey of tribal society over the past eight to nine years and said he has witnessed change where the country is prioritizing equality and harmony.

