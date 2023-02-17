Sadiq Khan hits out at Boris Johnson over Ulez telling the ex-PM he won’t attend ‘any lectures’ on how to run London

The Ulez extension will see the area cover the whole of the capital from August 29

Boris Johnson’s criticism of the planned expansion of London’s ultra-low emission zone was met with a chilling response from London Mayor Sadiq Khan, who said he would not take any lectures.

The expansion of the ULEZ is set to culminate in the area covering the entire capital from August 29 in a bid to improve air quality, with vehicles not meeting minimum standards being hit with a daily fee of 12.50.

Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson took to Twitter to accuse Khan of trying to collect money from motorists in connection with the scheme.

The Mayor of London responded by saying he would not accept any lectures from his predecessor.

In a video, Johnson urged people to oppose Khans’ crazy expansion plan which has dubbed a left-wing tax on people’s lives and livelihoods.

Khan added: He is also the mayor who knew nine-year-old Ella (Adoo-Kissi-Debrah) 10 years ago who lost her life and did nothing.

The nine-year-old girl died in 2013 after being exposed to traffic emissions in London and causing an asthma attack.

Her death led her to become the first person to have air pollution listed as a cause of death in a landmark coroner’s case.

The Mayor hit out at Boris Johnson’s track record, saying: He was also the Mayor who, when he became Prime Minister, penalized London over the TfL (Transport for London) deal.

ULEZ expansion sparked controversy Image: PA

So don’t take a lesson from a former prime minister, the former mayor, who ignored the science and ignored the facts.

Earlier this month, leaders of Bexley, Bromley, Harrow and Hillingdon councils were slammed by Khan for their potential legal challenge to the ULEZ expansion, saying it was totally baseless and ill-conceived.

Khan spoke of wanting to be on the right side of history by rejecting opposition from local authorities.

Asked about some Labor MPs also criticizing the plan, he said: The proof that this policy is not party policy is the fact that some people oppose it from Labor as well as from the Conservative Party.

It is really important to recognize that in fact the evidence is unequivocal.

Mayor of London says science backs decision to expand Ulez victoria jones

The scheme is expected to result in Outer London being covered by ULEZ, meaning millions more will need to meet vehicle standards.

Former London Mayor Boris Johnson said: You don’t need an outside London broadcast area – it’s inter-London that has the broadcast problem.

You don’t need a very low emission zone for the whole of London like Sadiq Khan is imposing one because by 2030 all new cars in this country will be much cleaner and greener anyway .

There’s only one reason he’s doing it and that’s because he’s bankrupted TfL by his mismanagement of London’s finances, and he wants to raise money from London motorists. ‘Outer London and beyond in a totally unreasonable and unnecessary way for air quality.

So stop Khans ULEZ’s crazy expansion plan, fight the ULEZ out of London, fight their plans to take money out of hard-pressed motorists at a very, very difficult time, and stop this crazy left-wing tax on life and people’s livelihoods.