Donald Trump hits out at Rick Scott over Social Security and Medicare





Former President Trump on Wednesday warned Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) to “fight for Social Security and Medicare” and called the Club for Growth’s endorsement of the senator’s candidacy a Florida from “kiss of death”.

Trump endorsed Scott’s challenge to Republican Senate Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) in November, but lashed out at his ally after the Club for Growth, a powerful conservative advocacy group, endorsed Scott earlier this week and defended him from what he called McConnell’s “fake” attacks.

“Bad news for Senator Rick Scott of Florida! Club for NO Growth just announced they were going to endorse it, and without my endorsement, an endorsement from them is the kiss of death,” Trump said on Truth Social, his social media platform.

“Be careful, Rick, and above all, fight for Social Security and Medicare. THERE WILL BE NO CUTS!” Trump wrote.

Trump tore up the Club for Growth last week after he was not invited to the group’s annual donor retreat, which was a clear sign he did not support his 2024 presidential campaign.

“The Club for NO Growth, an assemblage of political misfits, globalists and losers, fought me relentlessly and rather fiercely during my presidential run in 2016,” Trump wrote last week. “They said I couldn’t win, I did, and I won even more in 2020, with millions more votes than in 2016, but the election was rigged and stolen.” Trump was repeating unsubstantiated allegations of widespread fraud in the 2020 election.

The conservative advocacy group gave Scott a strong endorsement Tuesday as “a proven conservative who promoted economic growth and fought reckless spending in the U.S. Senate.”

Club for Growth PAC President David McIntosh said “While other Republicans gave in to huge tax and spending packages that strained our economy, Rick Scott always stood up for small businesses. government solutions centered on fiscal responsibility, and because of that he has faced baseless and false attacks from liberal Democrats like President Biden and even establishment Republicans like Chief McConnell.

Club for Growth defends Rick Scott against McConnell’s ‘false attacks’

Democrats have consistently focused on a provision in Scott’s 12-point plan to ‘save America’ that calls for sunsetting all federal laws after five years and forcing Congress to renew programs it sees fit. .

Scott has repeatedly said he doesn’t want to cut Social Security and Medicare and assumes Congress would reauthorize those entitlement programs every five years.

But McConnell promised Tuesday that Scott’s plan had no support from the Senate GOP leadership after Biden said during his State of the Union address “some Republicans want Medicare and social security cease every five years”.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/3861128-trump-warns-scott-on-social-security-medicare-there-will-be-no-cuts/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos