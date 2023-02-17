Will Utah Governor Spencer Cox support Donald Trump for president?





Utah Governor Spencer Cox is unsure if he will back former President Donald Trump if he wins the Republican nomination in 2024.

But the first-term governor says Trump isn’t giving the GOP the best chance of winning the presidency, retaking the Senate or increasing its slim House majority.

Oh, I don’t know. Come ask me if that’s the case, Cox, a Republican, said Thursday when asked at his monthly PBS Utah press conference if he would support Trump if he became the nominee.

Cox was also asked about Sen. Mitt Romney’s prospects of winning a GOP primary in 2024 if he decides to seek re-election.

Speaking on NBC Meet the Press last Sunday, Cox said he would rather the Republican Party choose a governor to be its presidential candidate in 2024. He said he would choose a governor any day of the week rather than a member of Congress.

Cox reiterated this Thursday. And while he threw out a few names, he didn’t say who he would end up behind.

I believe in governors. I believe we have an opportunity. I believe we lost the House, the Senate, the presidency with President Trump, he said.

I like winners and I think we need a winner, and I think there are several governors who are winners right now.

Cox said he thinks Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has the best chance, adding he’s ahead of Trump in many places across the country. He called former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, who kicked off her presidential campaign on Wednesday, fantastic and a candidate with an incredible resume.

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson are other names mentioned by Cox.

Cox said he was really interested in the Republicans winning the Senate and increasing their House margins and would really, really like to win the presidency again.

I don’t think (Trump) is giving us the best chance to do that, he said.

As for Romney winning a Republican primary, he will almost certainly be up against if he decides to run Cox as well.

Oh, probably. I don’t know. Yes, I think so, said the governor.

Cox said he thinks Romney is liked and respected, but there’s a divide within the GOP.

Utah is the only place in the country where you could have Mike Lee and Mitt Romney in the same party. I think that’s a good thing. I don’t think we all have to be the same, said Cox, who attended the State of the Union address last week as a guest of Lees.

Cox said he wouldn’t bet against Romney if he decides to run.

Romney and Cox took their bits from conservative delegates to the state’s Republican Party convention as well as conservative political commentators like Fox News Tucker Carlson.

State delegates forced Romney into a primary in 2018, which he easily won before handily beating a Democrat in the general election. Romney did not announce whether he would seek a second term, but expressed confidence that he would win if he ran.

A Deseret News/Hinckley Institute of Politics poll found that 48.9% of Utahns approve of the job he is doing in the Senate, but 51.3% say he should not run again.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.deseret.com/utah/2023/2/16/23602962/will-spencer-cox-support-donald-trump-2024-mitt-romney-republican-primary The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos