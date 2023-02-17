Joe Biden says he will speak to China’s Xi Jinping about ball incident

“We’re not looking for a new Cold War,” Biden said.

Biden, in his most detailed remarks on the Chinese ball and three unidentified objects shot down by American fightersdid not say when he would speak with Xi, but said the United States continues to engage diplomatically with China on the issue.

“I expect to speak with President Xi. I hope we get to the bottom of this, but I don’t apologize for knocking that ball down,” Biden said in response to Beijing’s complaints.

Separately, senior Chinese Pentagon official Michael Chase plans to visit Taiwan in the coming days, the Financial Times reported, citing sources. Chase would be the highest-ranking U.S. defense official to visit the island since 2019. China claims the democratically-ruled island as its own, while the United States has followed a no-commitment policy for decades.

President Biden said intelligence agencies had no indication that three objects downed over North America in recent days were surveillance craft from China or any other country. But he pledged to set new parameters to protect American airspace. https://t.co/ScA31vB4sl pic.twitter.com/EzLBihC6os The New York Times (@nytimes) February 17, 2023

After the speech, Biden said BNC News: I think the last thing Xi wants is to fundamentally tear up the relationship with the US and with me.

China says the downed 60-meter balloon was intended to monitor weather conditions, but Washington says it was clearly a surveillance balloon with massive landing gear containing electronics.

Biden, who had made few public comments about the wave of aerial objects that began with the Chinese balloon spotting, broke his silence after U.S. lawmakers demanded more information about the incidents, which baffled many. Americans.

He said the US intelligence community is still trying to learn more about the three unidentified objects: one that was shot down over Alaska, one over Canada and a third that plunged into the Lake Huron. The administration said the objects were shot down because they posed a threat to civil aviation.

President Joe Biden has said he plans to speak with Chinese President Xi Jinping about the Chinese spy balloon that an American fighter jet shot down earlier this month after transiting through the United States. https://t.co/nxnkzeczCO pic.twitter.com/v0q5qmPVGB Reuters (@Reuters) February 17, 2023

“We don’t yet know exactly what these three objects were, but nothing so far suggests that they were related to the Chinese spy balloon program or that they were surveillance vehicles from another country,” he said. Biden.

The intelligence community believes the objects were “most likely balloons linked to private companies, recreational or research institutes,” Biden said.

Biden said they could have been spotted due to the improved radar in response to the Chinese balloon.

“That’s why I’ve asked my team to come back to me with more specific rules on how we’re going to deal with these unidentified objects in the future, distinguishing between those that are likely to pose security risks. and security that require action and those that don’t,” he said.

Biden said the results of the administration’s review of how to handle unidentified objects in the future would be filed and shared with relevant members of Congress. “These settings will remain classified so that we don’t give our enemies a roadmap to try and evade our defenses,” he said.

Biden’s remarks followed reports that the Chinese balloon, shot down on February 4 after crossing the mainland United States, originally had a trajectory that took it over Guam and Hawaii, but was deflected by prevailing winds.

The incident prompted US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to postpone a planned February visit to Beijing, where the two sides had planned to seek to stabilize already strained relations.

The alleged Chinese spy balloon is drifting towards the ocean after being shot down off Surfside Beach, South Carolina. (Reuters file)

Blinken’s planned attendance at the Munich security conference this weekend has sparked speculation that he may meet with China’s top diplomat, Wang Yi, there.

The US military shot down the balloon off the coast of South Carolina. US lawmakers have criticized the administration for letting it drift across the country first, including near sensitive military bases.

Asked in advance about Biden’s remarks, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson on Thursday again referred to the downed balloon as an “unmanned civilian airship” and said its flight through US airspace was a “isolated” incident.

The United States “should be willing to meet China in the middle, manage disputes, and appropriately handle isolated and unexpected incidents to avoid misunderstandings and misjudgments; and promote the return of US-China relations to a healthy and stable development path,” spokesperson Wang Wenbin told reporters at a regular press briefing.

Washington notified dozens of countries of what it called China’s global surveillance program and added six Chinese entities to an export blacklist.

Beijing has warned against “countermeasures against relevant U.S. entities that undermine China’s sovereignty and security” and on Thursday put Lockheed Martin Corp and a unit of Raytheon Technologies Corp on a “list of unreliable entities” regarding arms sales to Taiwan, banning them from imports and exports linked to China in its latest sanctions against American companies.